Baggies Broadcast meets West Brom promotion hero Andy 'AJ' Johnson

Andy Johnson appears on this week's Baggies Broadcast

The former Wales international who spent five seasons at The Hawthorns, winning two promotions as well as being part of the Great Escape season, regaled tales of his career at the club, including how he initially turned down Gary Megson's approach.

He also talks about the Battle of Bramall Lane, promotions, his return to the club and much, much more.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)