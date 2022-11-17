Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets West Brom promotion hero Andy 'AJ' Johnson

By Jonny Drury

The Baggies Broadcast guest series has arrived and joining Lewis and Jonny on the first episode is Albion legend Andy Johnson.

Andy Johnson appears on this week's Baggies Broadcast
Andy Johnson appears on this week's Baggies Broadcast

The former Wales international who spent five seasons at The Hawthorns, winning two promotions as well as being part of the Great Escape season, regaled tales of his career at the club, including how he initially turned down Gary Megson's approach.

He also talks about the Battle of Bramall Lane, promotions, his return to the club and much, much more.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

