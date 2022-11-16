'It'll never happen again': West Brom's Andy Johnson recalls infamous Battle of Brammall Lane

Sheffield United's George Santos gets the red card with Albion's Andy Johnson lies injured on the pitch during their games at Bramall Lane.

Johnson was involved for Albion when their clash at Sheffield United became the only game in Football League history to be abandoned due to a lack of players.

The Blades were down to ten men already when George Santos, who had been left with a broken nose and fractured eye socket following a collision with Johnson earlier his career, was handed his marching orders for a horror tackle on the Albion midfielder.

In the melee that ensued, Patrick Suffo was then sent off and after Michael Brown and defender Robert Ullathorne went off injured and with the home side having used all their substitutes, referee Eddie Wolstenholme had no choice but to abandon the game.

It is 20 years on since the famous incident and on the first episode of the Baggies Broadcast guest series - Johnson revealed how West Brom fans still want to talk about it until this day.

He said: "It was pretty crazy even back then for anything like that to happen.

"I set the first goal up for Scott Dobie, it was a great move and then Derek McInnes scored the best goal of his career and were were winning comfortably and they tried to spoil the game.

"But, we were the ones who got the three points and went on to get promoted, we did our jobs and that is how I really remember it."

Albion, who were 3-0 up in the game when it was called off were made to wait until the following week until the Football League officially awarded them the points.

Johnson added: "It is a shame it happened.

"It will never happen again, we got the three points and we were the only team to win six points in one day as they gave us the points on the day that we won another game.