'He was raging! 'Former West Brom Ben Foster reveals Allan Nyom selection story after 'taxi gate'

Allan Nyom

Back in February 2018, during Pardew's unsuccessful reign as Baggies boss, the squad went on a mid season break to Barcelona in a bid to boost their fight for Premier League survival.

However, the trip was surrounded in controversy after Jake Livermore, Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill and Jonny Evans were questioned by Spanish police for stealing a taxi following a night out.

The case against them was dropped by Spanish police and the quartet apologised and were fined.

On the latest episode of the Fozcast, the popular podcast hosted by Foster, the ex-Albion number one has revealed what happened after the players returned from Barcelona and how defender Allan Nyom took his anger out on Pardew after one of the disgraced four kept their place in the side.

Foster explained: "It was the week after we came back and Jonny was the only one that was starting week in week out of the lads in trouble.

"We had a team meeting on the Friday and Pardew put the team up on the screen and Jonny is starting.

"Allan Nyom, who was a really good lad, he thought he was starting at centre-back - he was the next in line if no one was fit.

"So he put the line-up up, and Allan is sat there obviously absolutely fuming, I mean raging!

"He starts scrunching this plastic water bottle. It was just the manager talking and he keeps scrunching but really scrunching now and we are thinking, what is he doing?

"It gets to a point where Pardew goes, 'everything alright Allan?'

"And Allan is still scrunching and we're thinking he is going to say something here, he is going to explode and he went, 'no'.

"So Pardew goes, 'what's the problem?'

"Allan says, 'you're a s**t guy, and a "s**t manager', and everyone is like, 'oh my god this is incredible'.

"Pardew didn't know what to do, so I think Allan got up and Pardew said we'll do the meeting later, it was ridiculous."

None of the Albion players involved in the taxi gate scandal have ever spoken publicly about the incident since it occurred almost five years ago.