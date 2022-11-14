Carlos Corberan's West Brom heading to Spain for warm-weather training camp

Albion boss Carlos Corberan, his staff and squad will jet out to eastern Spain in the third week of the World Cup break for a warm-weather training camp. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies will jet out to eastern Spain and be based in the Costa Blanca region from Sunday, November 27 as Corberan continues to translate his methods to the squad both on and off the training pitch.

They hope to play a friendly while away, though that remains unconfirmed, and Corberan sees the break as important for his players to develop together professionally and personally.

Albion's squad have been given the current week off for recovery and will report to the training base in Walsall next week for the second week of the break. A trip on the continent follows in the next week before, once home, preparation for the return to action at Sunderland on Monday, December 12.

Corberan explained: "My priority is the recovery in the first week. After we will try to accumulate as many training minutes as we can. We know that as soon as we finish the international World Cup break, it's going to be very, very demanding in terms of the way we want to play.

"In this period, we are going to have enough time to train so my priority is that rather than to play friendly games. We will work with the team, we are going to spend time with them, to training more than playing games.

"First week we will guarantee recovery, in the second week we are going to be working, the first week we are going to be here, in the second week of the work we will go to make a training camp. I think then it will be even more important to know each other even better.

"In the third week we will come back here, keep training, and prepare for the next opponent."

For Corberan it will be a return to near his birth town of Cheste, in the Valencian community in the country's east.

The head coach does not tend to lead a summer training camp overseas and sees the English climate as the ideal place to work, though admits the weather in Spain at this time of year will be preferable.

"I have the experience of working in Spain," he added. "We will go to Spain and work there. It's something I never do in the summer time, because for me England is the best place in the world to be working in the summer.

"Other places are too hot, too warm, but this is now the opposite – this is the first international break of its type in this period of time. We can have some benefit from going to another place with a different temperature, different climate."

Corberan continued: "We are looking at the possibility to play one friendly game in Spain in the training camp.

"It is still something we didn't close (confirm), but there is a possibility. Some players will share minutes, for me the priority now is to increase the training together.

"In many moments of the training they will have the same stimulation than in the football game."

The head coach has enjoyed a successful start to his reign at The Hawthorns and signed off for the extended international break in the best possible style against Stoke on Saturday with a third win from three.

He admitted that organisation, rather than physical fitness, is his main priority during the period of training.

"Yes, in a normal pre-season your targets with physical are massively important," Corberan added. "Right now, for me, the organisation part of the team is the main target. Keep the normal level physically, after recovery in one week your physical levels come back again.

"For example, many times because they might need a week of training and they don't need a lot of time to recover his normal level.