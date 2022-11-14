Bartley on song again as Albion shine: West Brom 2-0 Stoke - player ratings

Alex Palmer
Not troubled by too many shots. Held on to one well and dealt with crosses impressively.
Commanding 7
Darnell Furlong
Grew into the contest after a slow start but had a good game overall. Solid defensively and tried to get forward.
Steady 7
Kyle Bartley
The renaissance story continues. Not an exaggeration to say he could have scored four, but buried the opener. Solid at the back.
Threat 8
Dara O’Shea
One of his best performances for a good while. Cleared everything that came his way and orchestrated the backline.
Orchestrator 8
Conor Townsend
Ditto O’Shea, Townsend’s best display of the season, he looked full of enthusiasm and energy and used the ball well.
Season’s best 8
Okay Yokuslu
Controlled and calm with the ball. Disciplined without it. He is better by the week at the moment.
Controlling 7
Jayson Molumby
Built on a fine display at QPR with another here. Always brings hard running off the ball but used it well.
All-round 8
Jed Wallace
Gave everything to the cause going in both directions. Not too many crossing opportunities, for once.
Energetic 7
John Swift
Continues to improve under Corberan, one of his best displays for some time. Superb on the ball from set-plays and open play.
Delivery 8
Matty Phillips
Handed a start over Diangana on the left and was a threat early on especially with his direct running and skill.
Threat 7
Brandon Thomas-Asante
What a goal. What a moment. Stunning acrobatic bicycle effort he’ll remember for some time. Deserved it for his infectious work rate. Good technically, too.
Stunner 8
Substitutes
Erik Pieters 6 (for Swift, 65); Tom Rogic (for Molumby, 81); Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Phillips, 81); Grady Diangana (for Wallace, 81); Daryl Dike (for Thomas-Asante, 90). Subs not used: Button, Livermore.