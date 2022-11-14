Bartley on song again as Albion shine: West Brom 2-0 Stoke - player ratings

West Bromwich Albionâs Kyle BartleyÂ celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday November 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: James Holyoak/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Alex Palmer

Not troubled by too many shots. Held on to one well and dealt with crosses impressively.

Commanding 7

Darnell Furlong

Grew into the contest after a slow start but had a good game overall. Solid defensively and tried to get forward.

Steady 7

Kyle Bartley

The renaissance story continues. Not an exaggeration to say he could have scored four, but buried the opener. Solid at the back.

Threat 8

Dara O’Shea

One of his best performances for a good while. Cleared everything that came his way and orchestrated the backline.

Orchestrator 8

Conor Townsend

Ditto O’Shea, Townsend’s best display of the season, he looked full of enthusiasm and energy and used the ball well.

Season’s best 8

Okay Yokuslu

Controlled and calm with the ball. Disciplined without it. He is better by the week at the moment.

Controlling 7

Jayson Molumby

Built on a fine display at QPR with another here. Always brings hard running off the ball but used it well.

All-round 8

Jed Wallace

Gave everything to the cause going in both directions. Not too many crossing opportunities, for once.

Energetic 7

John Swift

Continues to improve under Corberan, one of his best displays for some time. Superb on the ball from set-plays and open play.

Delivery 8

Matty Phillips

Handed a start over Diangana on the left and was a threat early on especially with his direct running and skill.

Threat 7

Brandon Thomas-Asante

What a goal. What a moment. Stunning acrobatic bicycle effort he’ll remember for some time. Deserved it for his infectious work rate. Good technically, too.

Stunner 8

Substitutes