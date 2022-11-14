Andy Johnson praises West Brom for opportunities offered to former players and calls his commentary role 'precious'

Chris Brunt leaves the pitch as he is replaced by substitute Andy Johnson during the recent Clash of the Legends game (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The ex Albion and Wales midfielder left the club back in 2006 - but over the last three years has been a co-commentator on all Albion's games on the club's TV and radio channel.

The 48-year-old also remains a key figure at the club in other aspects, attending charity events and talks and is still a hero amongst Albion fans for the part he played in two promotions to the Premier League - as well as the famous Great Escape in 2005.

Johnson recently sat down with the Express & Star's Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox for an episode on the latest guest series of the Baggies Broadcast - to discuss his life at Albion and his footballing journey.

And the ex Nottingham Forest man - who was brought to the club initially by Gary Megson back in 2001 - has admitted how precious he holds his position at the club while praising those behind the scenes for offering many former Baggies players the chance of a post football career at the club.

He said: "It was a great ending and I'm back there working now which shows how good it was.

"I came back as so many do, look at Brunty (Chris Brunt) and Mozza (James Morrison), they are both back at the club and it is a beautiful thing about the club, it is a family, and when you finish playing it is not the end of your time there.

"There are other opportunities to do whatever you want to do - they chose that and I chose to go down the other path, and it is a fantastic club.

"I feel fortunate, it is precious because I love doing it.

"People come up to me and say, 'I love you on the commentary, you're so passionate', but I'm passionate because I am a fan, it is my club too now. I get upset when we lose, and when I see things I don't like.

"But I am very, very lucky I am there and in the position I am - I feel very privileged."

'I finished my career and came back, as so many others do, and that is the beautiful thing about the club, it is a family'



Andy Johnson on returning to Albion



Full episode and guest series coming soon#Baggies #WBA #Albion pic.twitter.com/wjuODb2OxC — Baggies Broadcast (@AlbionPoddy) November 11, 2022

Johnson's loud and passionate reactions on commentary have become a staple of the club's live coverage - however, he has revealed how he had to switch into a particular mode when he took on the role to remain professional in the commentary box.

"My language can be a bit choice - but you have to press the button and change a bit into that mode," explained the midfielder, known affectionately by Albion fans as AJ.

"It is fine if you've got kids you'll understand. You have that work mode, then when you're home you have to press that button and do it with your dad head on. It's like putting your dad head on, instead of lads."