West Brom fans protest against Stoke by 'blowing whistle on board'

West Bromwich Albion fans led another peaceful protest against owner Guochuan Lai and the club's board on Saturday against Stoke (AMA)

Action for Albion, a fan group created recently due to concerns over the running of the club by owner Guochuan Lai, have held 12th-minute protests in the last two games at The Hawthorns, against Blackpool and the Potters.

They encouraged fans to 'blow the whistle on the board' when the clock struck 12 minutes and supporters used a mobile phone app to sound a loud whistle across the stadium.

The shrieking sound was played by what sounded like hundreds of fans following the success of the light protest a couple of weeks ago.

The fan group have pledged to 'support the team and not the board' with their ongoing protests.

A statement from Action for Albion read: "Action for Albion believes this protest will continue to raise awareness of the gross mismanagement of the club.

"We are keen to stress this protest is not aimed at the Baggies players. Indeed, the Shine A Light protest lifted the fans and created a better atmosphere.

"We believe spending one minute uniting against people who have failed our club can have a positive impact on supporting the team for the rest of the game.

"Finally, we wish Carlos Corberán and his side all the best this weekend."

Whistles are not permitted inside football stadia and supporters were instead encouraged to download a mobile app to make the sound.