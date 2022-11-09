Baggies Broadcast S6 E18: What a difference a week makes

Baggies Broadcast

In an action packed podcast, Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox reflect on the win over QPR as Albion climbed to the brink of getting out of the drop zone.

They also look at off field issues with Action for Albion planning more action against Stoke - and the ACV stadium application being backed by an MP.

The pair chat about Kyle Bartley's turnaround, Carlos Corberan's impact, Jonny does another quiz - and they answer your questions.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)