West Brom's Tom Rogic misses out on Australia World Cup squad

The 29-year-old former Celtic midfielder has made five appearances for Albion so far this season - after joining as a free agent.
He had been left out of recent international squads - but was in with a chance of making the cut for Qatar.
But Aussie boss Graham Arnold has decided against taking the midfielder - who has scored 10 goals in 53 outings for his country.
The midfielder had previously been a part of the Australia side for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Elsewhere, Stoke City's Harry Souttar has been named in the Aussie squad - alongside former Shrewsbury Town striker Jason Cummings.
It means Albion are unlikely to have any representatives at the tournament - with Daryl Dike set to miss out on the USA squad following his latest spell on the sidelines with injury.