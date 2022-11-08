West Brom's Tom Rogic misses out on Australia World Cup squad

Kenny Dougall of Blackpool and Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 29-year-old former Celtic midfielder has made five appearances for Albion so far this season - after joining as a free agent.

He had been left out of recent international squads - but was in with a chance of making the cut for Qatar.

But Aussie boss Graham Arnold has decided against taking the midfielder - who has scored 10 goals in 53 outings for his country.

The midfielder had previously been a part of the Australia side for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Elsewhere, Stoke City's Harry Souttar has been named in the Aussie squad - alongside former Shrewsbury Town striker Jason Cummings.