Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Tom Rogic misses out on Australia World Cup squad

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

West Brom midfielder Tom Rogic has missed out on Australis's World Cup squad.

Kenny Dougall of Blackpool and Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Kenny Dougall of Blackpool and Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 29-year-old former Celtic midfielder has made five appearances for Albion so far this season - after joining as a free agent.

He had been left out of recent international squads - but was in with a chance of making the cut for Qatar.

But Aussie boss Graham Arnold has decided against taking the midfielder - who has scored 10 goals in 53 outings for his country.

The midfielder had previously been a part of the Australia side for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Elsewhere, Stoke City's Harry Souttar has been named in the Aussie squad - alongside former Shrewsbury Town striker Jason Cummings.

It means Albion are unlikely to have any representatives at the tournament - with Daryl Dike set to miss out on the USA squad following his latest spell on the sidelines with injury.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News