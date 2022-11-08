West Brom women can't make history repeat itself

Phoebe Warner on the ball for the Baggies. Taken on 06 Nov 2022 at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion Football Club in West Bromwich, UK during the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division fixture between WBA Women & Derby County

In a repeat of the historic fixture last season where Albion’s ladies played at the Hawthorns for the first time, it was Derby County who took the three points unlike the former in which the Baggies claimed a 2-0 win.

Thanks to goals from Amy Sims, Jess Camwell and Kira Rai the Rams defeated the Albion on unfamiliar home ground in front of 595 Baggies fans.

Despite Mariam Mahmood pulling one back for West Brom at 2-0 down rounding Derby goalkeeper Imogen Maguire, Jenny Sugarman’s side suffered their fifth loss of the season dropping to tenth in the league.

The Albion manager was disappointed with her team in the final third against a Derby side the boss didn’t think were any better than her own.

She said: “I don’t think they outplayed us and I don’t necessarily think they have got better individual players.

Charlotte Clarke makes a save. Taken on 06 Nov 2022 at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion Football Club in West Bromwich, UK during the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division fixture between WBA Women & Derby County

“I think what we saw was a team taking control in the key moments in both boxes.

“We created some decent chances and got into some good areas but couldn’t convert them and at the other end they took their chances really well,” she added.

It was the second time in history that the women’s team has played at the Hawthorns after playing Derby last season there too, captain Hannah George hopes there will be more fixtures held at the ground in future.

She said: “We want to be here more often and be exposed to new fans, it’s great to have a chat with them after the game and to hear what they say.

“I hope we get more opportunities to play on this pitch, it’s a great stadium to play at,” the skipper added.

The Baggies boss was thrilled with the opportunity but says the loss is tougher to take in the circumstances.

Shannon Stamps plays the ball forward. Taken on 06 Nov 2022 at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion Football Club in West Bromwich, UK during the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division fixture between WBA Women & Derby County

She said: “It’s a little harder to take because you’re at a fantastic stadium in front of the home fans.

“We wanted to get the win for them and for us to move up the table.

“We saw the fan interaction with the players and how they’re inspiring a new generation of Baggies fans but also hopefully a new generation of women’s footballers.