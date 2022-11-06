Fans should have their say – 'resilient' West Brom match-winner Kyle Bartley

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 with Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at Loftus Road on November 5, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 31-year-old defender was the unlikely goal hero as Albion made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 1-0 win at QPR as the encouraging start to life under Carlos Corberan gathers pace.

Bartley, 31, towered to nod home John Swift's free-kick midway through the second half as Albion built on the midweek Blackpool success. The defender, alongside his Baggies rearguard colleagues, defended expertly throughout and were good value for a successive clean sheet.

Experienced centre-half Bartley has endured some downs this season, notably against former club Blues and with his late dismissal at Millwall, but has responded in style this week with a recall under Corberan delivering two clean sheets as Albion finally ended a long run without putting two wins together.

"As a fan – I've been a football fan all my life – if players aren't performing then they (fans) have got the right to voice their opinion," said Bartley, who had been subjected to calls of discontent at times this term.

"I'm very resilient, I've been through ups and downs in my career and I still believe in my ability.

"I think you've seen in the last two games, with a new manager coming in, he's given me a little bit more confidence and I think I've showed what I'm capable of doing."

Bartley rose to power in his first goal in 11 months to down high-flying QPR. Supporters behind the goal chanted his name afterwards, as the defender celebrated by sliding on his knees and sticking his fingers in his ears.

The defender has won praise for his strength of character throughout the season from former boss Steve Bruce, caretaker chief Richard Beale and Corberan, who says Bartley had led by example since the head coach took the reins almost a fortnight ago.

Bartley not only made the difference in the hosts' box but his presence was also telling throughout in his own penalty area. He and fellow centre-back Dara O'Shea were standout Albion performers as the Baggies repelled everything the Rs could muster.

"Yeah for sure," replied Bartley when asked if his winner was a sweet moment. "Obviously the season's not gone as planned for myself or the team.

"But with the boss coming in it's given us a real boost in energy and I think you could see out there everyone was on the same page and fighting for each other.

"Hopefully now this can really kickstart our season."

He added of his role in a big defensive display: "That's what we get paid for as defenders, those last-minute headers, clearances, that's when you've got to stand up and be counted.