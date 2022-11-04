West Brom's Daryl Dike in contention for Queens Park Rangers after Karlan Grant setback

Daryl Dike could make his Baggies return tomorrow (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dike, 22, has missed the best part of three months with a thigh tear sustained on the eve of just the second match of the season in early August.

His comeback, prior to the World Cup break which begins after the Saturday week fixture against Stoke, is timely due to a setback for fellow striker Grant, who is out for action for up to a month with the ankle injury he picked up in the Blackpool win on Tuesday night.

Dike returned to full team training on Thursday and head coach Carlos Corberan and his backroom team are assessing how the United States international frontman reacts to an intense session ahead of confirming team news for the trip to west London tomorrow.

"Some of them yes and some of them no, let's see how they react," Corberan said when asked if Dike or fellow injury victim Semi Ajayi (ankle) have a chance of featuring tomorrow.

"The players in better condition, we have the opportunity to we have the opportunity this weekend or on Monday with the under-21s (Richard Beale's team face Nottingham Forest at Keys Park on Monday) to give some game minutes to them.

"He (Dike) is a very important player and has to be an important player for us. We are focused now on his recovery.

"He has done parts of training with the group, let's see how he reacts to the strong training yesterday and after this we will make the best decision for us as a club.

"They keep progressing well in different levels, some of them are closer to coming back to the team and the other one need a little bit of time.

"Dike for example yesterday was doing training with the group, let's see how they recover to make the best decision for the group."

Corberan explained of Grant: "He had an injury in the ankle, he was playing all the second half with the injury, that means he is having the right mentality to face difficulty.

"But now he's going to be out of the team during the next three or four weeks, so he's going to miss the next two games.

"After the international break let's see the process to see when he can come back in the group."