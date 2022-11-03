World Cup 2022: Wolves, Aston Villa and West Brom players aiming to make the final cut

World Cup: Wolves, Villa and Albion players in contention

However - for many they will be out in Qatar, in the thick of the action on the world stage with all eyes on them.

Among the Wolves, Villa and Albion squads, there are names that look to be a certainty to represent their countries at the World Cup - however, some still have a nervous wait to see if they have made the cut.

Here is a look at those who could be heading to Qatar 2022.

Wolves

Jose Sa

The Wolves number one is yet to be fully capped by the senior Portugal side - but has been named in recent squads and is part of the 55 man preliminary squad.

Nelson Semedo

The 28-year-old made his international debut in 2015 and has 24 caps to his name to date. Far from being a regular, he didn't make the cut in 2018 from the preliminary squad but is on the 55 man list this time.

Ruben Neves

You have to say the Wolves main man looks to be a cert for the Portugal World Cup side. He has been a mainstay for a long time now and providing he stays injury free he will make the final cut.

Matheus Nunes

The Brazil born midfielder already has a handful of caps for Portugal and has been in a number of recent squads. He looks a good bet to be on the plane to Qatar.

Joao Moutinho

The experienced playmaker has almost 150 caps to his name and will be one of, if not the most experienced international player in Qatar should be make the cut. He has been named in the preliminary squad.

Raul Jimenez

He has recently spent time in Mexico as he looks to get back to fitness for the World Cup - and it is almost certain that a fit Jimenez will travel to Qatar.

Goncalo Guedes

The summer signing last played for his country in June and has over 30 international caps. Although not a regular in terms of Neves standards he is on the preliminary list - despite missing the most recent squad.

Adama Traore

An outside chance of making the Spanish squad - Traore has eight caps to his name but hasn't played for the national side since an appearance in a win over Kosovo late last year.

Max Kilman

The young defender has been linked with a call up for some time now but the England nod hasn't arrived. It is unlikely Kilman will make the plane - but with England being another country to name a 55 man preliminary squad - it is likely he will be on the initial list.

Jonny

He made his debut back in 2018 and to date has only played three times for his country so is a huge outsider to make the squad - although might make the first cut.

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez

Capped 18 times by Argentina - the Villa number one played in the latest international friendly and looks highly likely to be in the squad for Qatar

Matty Cash

The English born full back, who made his national debut in 2021 through his Polish mother is in the preliminary squad and having played all the most recent international games is almost a cert to make the squad.

Jan Bednerak

The 44 cap defender who arrived at Villa in the summer has been a permanent fixture of the Polish national side for some time - and looks to be heading to Qatar.

Tyrone Mings

Mings has cemented his place in Gareth Southgate's squad over recent times - and has two goals in 17 appearances for the national side. Another one who looks to have one foot on the plane.

Lucas Digne

Last played for his national side in a friendly win back in March - but missed more recent games through injury. The full back has battled back - and will now be in a battle to make the squad for the tournament.

Douglas Luiz

Luiz has nine caps to his name - but hasn't played for Brazil this calendar year. He is one who will be considered but he still faces a fight to secure his place.

Philippe Coutinho

With 68 caps, the former Liverpool man is experienced on the international stage - but will he go to Qatar? His last appearance came early in 2022 - but he hasn't featured in the last four of Brazil's fixtures so it still remains to be seen whether he makes the final cut.

Emi Buendia

He has just a single cap to his name - which came back in February against Columbia. Since then Buendia has not featured in the recent national fixtures - which leaves a question mark hanging over his selection.

Leander Dendoncker

The summer signing last played for Belgium in March's international friendlies - but with 29 caps and having been selected in the majority of recent squads he looks to be taking his place in Qatar.

Boubacar Kamara

Kamara only made his France debut in June - and a recent injury looked to have all but ruled him out. But reports suggest he could return to fitness before the World Cup - and if that is the case then he is looking likely to be included in the squad.

Ollie Watkins

The seven cap striker has scored just two goals so far this season - is that enough to make the England squad? He netted back in March in what was his last appearance for Southgate's men - but hasn't been in the most recent squads.

West Brom

Tom Rogic

Although missing out on recent Australia squads - Rogic has over 50 caps to his name with the latest coming back in March in a draw with Oman. He was left out of squads when he was without a club - now he has a club will he make the plane?

Daryl Dike