West Brom's Okay Yokuslu credits win to new West Brom boss

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 28-year-old arrived at the back post right on time to fire his first Baggies goal to claim Corberan a first victory in just the Spaniard’s second fixture at the helm.

Yokuslu, who returned to The Hawthorns on a permanent basis in the summer, credited the head coach for detailed analysis work in preparation for fixtures in a bid to improve the team’s fortunes.

“I think we did very well, I need to say something about our new manager – he’s really tried his best to improve us and we got we deserved on Tuesday,” Yokuslu said.

“So thanks to all of my team-mates and all of the staff because this is three points from hard work.

“We analyse our opponents and we are working so hard in the week.

“The key I think is when we are playing we know what we have to do. I think this is the most important thing.

“Every single player knows what they need to do on the pitch.”

The success was just a third in 18 Championship games this season and an important step forward early into the new boss’ tenure – following defeat to starters at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

“Of course we are so happy after three points, we needed that,” added the midfielder, back in the starting line-up after he was named a substitute against the Blades.

“Hopefully it started on Tuesday, with our three points.”

He added: “We have more games and the most important thing is to compete like this.

“Of course if we can score early it’s going to be better for us and for the supporters.

“The three points is the most important thing and hopefully there will be some games when we get easier (wins), but especially in this league all games are tough so you need to work hard to compete, that is what we did.”

Yokuslu partnered Taylor Gardner-Hickman at the base of midfield in Corberan’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

It was the Turk’s best display since returning to the club and crowned in style with a priceless goal.

He celebrated with the ball under his blue and white shirt in honour of his wife, who is pregnant with the couple’s son.