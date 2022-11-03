Three appearances under three managers: Daryl Dike's West Brom career to date as striker gets set to return

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The US youngster arrived with a big price tag and big hopes - but a catalogue of unlucky injuries have left the striker spending most of the time on the sidelines.

New Albion boss Carlos Corberan last week insisted that the 22-year-old Oklahoma born striker could return to the Albion squad before the World Cup.

When he does come back into the fold and starts under the new Albion boss - he will have made his last three competitive outings for the club under three different managers.

Here is a look back at his time at Albion so far - as the fans look forward to seeing him pull on the shirt again and hopeful see the powerful forward enjoy a run in the side.

US arrival

Back in January Albion were struggling - struggling for goals and form had dipped under Valerien Ismael.

Then, as the window approached rumours began to circulate that Dike, who had been linked with Albion all season, was on his way.

He had succeeded at Barnsley for Val - had a good name in the MLS, and was heading to Albion.

But all were surprised when he penned a four-and-a-half year deal on January 1 - for a fee in the region of £7 million.

Many thought he could save Albion - and get Val's men firing again.

Debut

He was put under an intense training programme to get him up to speed - having not played for a number of months.

And he was unleashed in the second half of January's trip to QPR - having been sat in the stands at The Hawthorns the previous week.

He looked powerful, direct and even bundled a defender over the advertising boards. He could do little to help Albion though - as they were beaten 1-0.

Disaster

Back on home soil and he was handed his home debut.

With Val under pressure - he was hopeful his main man would deliver.

In the first half of his first start against Peterborough he was dangerous - and should have bagged twice.

But minutes into the second half he went down with a hamstring injury - and he was ruled out for eight weeks.

In the end it would be season over - after less than 90 minutes of football.

Pre-season return

It would be pre-season by the time Dike came back - although there was talk of a late cameo in the previous campaign.

But Albion, now under new management in Steve Bruce, decided against it.

He came back in pre-season, netted against Northampton and then in the final pre-season outing against Hertha Berlin - as he steered home a Jed Wallace cross.

A return to competitive action for the big man was edging closer.

He's back

In the second half of the opening day fixture at Middlesbrough - Dike was re-introduced and he made an impact.

He did exactly what everyone expects him to do, he worried defenders, bullied people and even had a sniff at goal.

Dike was back and Albion fans were excited.

Disaster strikes again

Has one Albion player ever had so much bad luck in their first few months?

At the end of a training session Dike just kicked a ball - and he suffered a thigh tear that would rule him out for at least another two months.

Bruce described Dike as being 'on the floor' - and how he faced a battle to get back to fitness for a third time.

New manager - third time lucky

With Dike edging closer to fitness - a new manager arrives at the club.

Corberan has taken charge and in an update on injuries recently he indicated Dike could potentially return before the World Cup.