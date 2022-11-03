Richard Beale backs West Brom boss Carlos Corberan to get club 'back where it belongs'

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan (centre), assistant manager Jorge Alarcon (left) and Jaime Monroy during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Corberan was appointed Albion boss last week - and took over from Beale who had led the team on an interim basis for three games following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

The Spaniard won his first game at the club against Blackpool on Tuesday night - after the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Beale, who has now stepped back into his role with the club's under 21 side, has come up against Corberan previously in his role at Leeds United - and has backed him to succeed at the club.

He said: "There has been lots, with Carlos. I actually played games against him when he was at Leeds and I was at Birmingham. He's been really positive and bright with myself and the first team, I am absolutely in no doubt that he'll get the team back to where it belongs.

"Like all the fans and the staff, I've been intrigued as to who the club was going to appoint, who they were going to bring in. I can only talk about the youth side of things, I think it's a real plus point for us.

"He's already taken a keen interest in what's going on. Obviously his focus is everything in the first team and changing results and getting the team up the league, but it's always helpful when you have a manager who understands youth football and how it works.

"He has taken an interest in what we're doing, who the players are, he's asked for dossiers and we've shared them with him and he's keen to know about the performance tonight - we'll speak about it. It's nice when the manager cares about the youth."

Since Corberan's appointment Beale has spoken to his players about the opportunities that could be ahead for them in the first team - and he insists that if they do well then the new Baggies boss will give them a chance.

He explained: "I think he'll be really positive for the academy, the under 21 group and the under 18 group. I have told the boys - if they do well and keep doing well, the manager will give them the opportunity.

"The boys know, though, that they have to be as hungry and as motivated as they were against Stoke. It was fantastic to come back in and to see how well they played, some really good performances.

"They're all good players - now the key is their attitude, their mentality. The way they ran, the way they pressed and worked, it's just about drumming that in. The quality is there, and we'll keep working on that, but their attitude comes from them - keep going and they won't be far off."

During his interim spell in charge, Beale won one game and lost two before handing over the baton to Corberan - who has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

Beale, who watched the club's youngsters beat Stoke 4-0 on Monday evening, has been reflecting on his time in charge and the 'real honour' of managing the club.

He added: "I enjoyed the time, it was a real honour. It's a fantastic football club. It would've been great to have got nine points from nine, but not many managers in the Championship get three wins out of three.

"The reality is that we got three. Nice that we contributed a little bit towards the season, but all the focus is now very much back with the 21s and we wish the first team all the best.