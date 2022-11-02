Baggies Broadcast S6 E17: Lights, lift off and now to Loftus Road for West Brom

Baggies Broadcast

We're now 17 episodes into series six - and Albion have picked up another precious win, just their third of the season.

The boys chew over Carlos Corberan's first win against Blackpool - and look ahead to QPR in what is Albion's penultimate game before the World Cup break.

The pair look at off field issues, discuss stories that have emerged in the national press and the Action for Albion's light up, and their forming.

They talk about Ron Gourlay's appearance at the recent Corberan unveiling, discuss your questions, Jonny (tries) another quiz, and they bring another sneak preview of the upcoming guest series.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)