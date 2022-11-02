Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E17: Lights, lift off and now to Loftus Road for West Brom

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

We're now 17 episodes into series six - and Albion have picked up another precious win, just their third of the season.

The boys chew over Carlos Corberan's first win against Blackpool - and look ahead to QPR in what is Albion's penultimate game before the World Cup break.

The pair look at off field issues, discuss stories that have emerged in the national press and the Action for Albion's light up, and their forming.

They talk about Ron Gourlay's appearance at the recent Corberan unveiling, discuss your questions, Jonny (tries) another quiz, and they bring another sneak preview of the upcoming guest series.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News