West Brom v Blackpool match preview

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan

Today marks the Spaniard’s first full week at the club and he will lead the Championship’s bottom side into home action this evening for the second time, with Blackpool the visitors.

Corberan has sought to turn things around at The Hawthorns and the club’s Walsall training base. His focus is on the here and now and immediate challenge of lifting the club off bottom and out of the bottom three.

To do that he believes all sectors of a player’s livelihood must be addressed – from physical, to emotional, to technical and more.

It has been reported Corberan has ruled players must weigh themselves prior to training as the boss lays down the law by enforcing a strict diet on the squad in an attempt to emulate the success Marcelo Bielsa enjoyed at Leeds, with Corberan as his deputy. Asked about those, head coach Corberan said: “Ultimately it is about performance of the team. There are many aspects that’ll affect the performance. The physical aspects, the emotional aspects, the tactical aspects, the technical aspects, even social aspects – they help the player to perform well.

“If you are overweight, you are not going to be able to compete and you’ll find training too demanding. You are risking injury and you’ll struggle to perform on the pitch. There are things of course, they’re the most simple ones.

“Football isn’t so simple that you can just control weight, to have just a conversation with a player. Football is more complex.

“We need to go to the aspects that we think are key to perform well and create the basics to improve as a team.”

Corberan has worked around the clock in his week at the club so far and will continue to do so. He is said to have impressed onlookers with an unwavering work ethic and attention to detail.

Blackpool head to the Black Country in decent form having won their last two games and climbed to 15th in the process, eight points clear of the Baggies.

Former Huddersfield chief Corberan was billed as a ‘developer’ upon his Albion appointment. The club wanted a ‘builder’ capable of not just short, but long-term success.

“I think every coach and manager has a lot of possibilities to develop the work,” he added.

“You cannot be working only on the body of someone, when we know the mind is the thing that moves the body and the people.

“You cannot only work on the mind of the players because they depend on the body’s responsibilities too.

“You cannot just be focused just on the emotion of the players, because they have to understand the game to find the right situations.

“You cannot understand just the players making decisions, because they need to have the personality and characters to solve the situations.