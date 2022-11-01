Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'This could be a turning point': West Brom fans on late win over Blackpool - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they picked up a vital win over Blackpool.

West Brom fans react to win over Blackpool - WATCH
West Brom fans react to win over Blackpool - WATCH

Albion, who went into the game bottom of the Championship, had chances in the game but as the clock ticked on it seemed they might have to settle for a point.

But Okay Yokuslu poked home at the back post to lift Albion off the foot of the table.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News