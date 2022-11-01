'This could be a turning point': West Brom fans on late win over Blackpool - WATCH

Albion, who went into the game bottom of the Championship, had chances in the game but as the clock ticked on it seemed they might have to settle for a point.
But Okay Yokuslu poked home at the back post to lift Albion off the foot of the table.
Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they picked up a vital win over Blackpool.
