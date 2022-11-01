Carlos Corberan insists West Brom players have got desire

Carlos Corberan Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion waves to the West Bromwich Albion Fans as he is introduced to the Albion supporters during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on October 29, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan has only been in The Hawthorns hotseat for a week but, following a home defeat to open his account on Saturday, saw his team sink to the bottom of the Championship table.

He leads Albion into a home battle against Blackpool tonight knowing a points return in the final three fixtures before the World Cup break could be crucial.

It has been levelled at some players by sections of supporters that there has not been enough desire so far this term.

Corberan said: “What I have found from when I arrived here is one group of players who have the same level of determination as me to achieve.

“They are ready to make the necessary things to change the situation.

“They know the situation, they know the things they can do better. We talk collectively on things we need to correct and things to assist.”

The head coach has moved to address numerous factors since arriving at the club, including dietary and nutrition and some training times prior to an earlier kick-off.

His attention to detail is said to be forensic.

Albion were unable to hand home fans an instant bounce in Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield United, but have another chance this evening.

“Of course I understand (the frustration), I know our fans have been living two-and-a-half years maybe only enjoying some moments last year but more suffering,” Corberan said.

“You know when your fans are in this situation the only thing you want to do is to change this.

“So our fans we only have to tell them we will give our best, not only on the football pitch, but even here.

“My main thing is to change the mind and emotion of our people, because I know everything they do to support us, so we need to do many things to give them the model we want to give to them.

“What we need now to use in the best way the games we have because every game is going to be about two things, conclusion and points.

“(We need to) use the conclusions well away from the pitch because we need to recover for the next game.

“We have to use this time in the best way and after that we use the next time in the best way.