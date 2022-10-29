What channel is West Brom vs Sheffield United? Kick-off time and how to watch Carlos Corberan's first game

Carlos Corberan will take charge of his first game as West Bromwich Albion manager this Saturday. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

West Brom sit second from bottom in the Championship, their lowest position in the football pyramid for more than twenty years. It has raised worries of relegation for a side that had been expected to challenge for the play-offs this year.

A miserable start to the season under former manager Steve Bruce which saw two wins out of 16 games saw the veteran coach sacked earlier this month. An encouraging win at Reading for caretaker manager Richard Beale pleased fans but it was followed by limp defeats to Bristol City and Millwall.

Now, with the appointment this week of Spanish boss Corberán, Albion hope to start strong under the 39-year-old by taking advantage of a Sheffield United team that hasn't won in six Championship games. Their flying start prior to the winless run has kept the Blades at the opposite end of the table to the Baggies though, in 5th with 26 points.

What time is West Brom vs Sheffield United?

The match kicks off at the Hawthorns at12.30pm on Saturday as one of two televised early kick-offs in the Championship, with build-up on Sky Sports from 12pm. The other match, Bristol City vs Swansea City, is available on the red button from 12pm.

West Brom vs Sheffield United TV channel

Carlos Corberán's first game as Baggies boss is the main television event for Championship football on Saturday, with Sky cameras at the Hawthorns broadcasting the game on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Build-up begins on Sky Sports Football at 12pm.

Team news

With the January transfer window still two months away, Corberán said in his unveiling that his "full concentration" is on achieving the club's aims with the squad he has at his disposal now. He said there is "no doubt my group of players have this commitment".

He won't be able to call on experienced centre back Kyle Bartley, who is serving a suspension for a late red card in the loss to Millwall last week. Fellow defender Semi Ajayi, one of the team's key players at the start of the season, is still injured.

American striker Daryl Dike remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from injury. It means Corberán's attacking options may revolve around Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante, who have both had turns leading the line so far this season.

