West Brom 0-2 Sheffield United - Report

The new head coach was unable to inspire his side to an immediate turnaround following his appointment on Tuesday as Albion's run of just two league wins all season now extends to 17 games.

It leaves them, as things stand, still second-bottom of the Championship with the prospect of a victory for rock-bottom Huddersfield sending Albion to bottom of the second tier by the beginning November.

Spaniard Corberan probably did not need his eyes opened to the scale of the challenge he has inherited, but there was little sign of joy or encouragement throughout an uninspiring 90 minutes.

Sheffield United's goals through Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie came inside 23 minutes and the contest was as good as over by then. Albion showed little signs of life towards the end of each half, by which time the Blades' foot had come off the pedal.

Corberan's turnaround will not happen overnight, due to the mounting problems both on and off the field, but Albion will be desperately hoping for some return of points from the three games following the head coach's opener ahead of the World Cup break.

At the moment, the month-long pause for the international tournament cannot come quickly enough for the Baggies, who look shot of confidence and belief and lacking in any tempo.

United, who were winless in six, came away with the points at a canter at a despondent Hawthorns.

There was an intrigue over which formation and personnel Corberan would select for his Baggies bow - and the head coach plumped for a 3-4-3 with four changes from the last-minute defeat at Millwall under caretaker Richard Beale.

The bold call was that to relocate Darnell Furlong to a right centre-half in the back three.

The four inclusions were Jake Livermore, back from a small injury, Grady Diangana, Conor Townsend and Matty Phillips.

Out went the suspended Kyle Bartley, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu and Adam Reach.

Sheffield United introduced Tommy Doyle, Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye to their side following a 2-2 draw at home to Norwich last time out.

Corberan's welcome out at The Hawthorns a couple of minutes before kick-off was, briefly, loud, but many empty seats greeted this lunchtime kick-off.

There are many factors into that, the early start, televised match, travel restrictions and a cost of living crisis, but above all the limited turnout is a sad indictment of Albion's plight.

There was, at least, a welcome return of the Liquidator ahead of kick-off, which received a mighty cheer, particularly from the Smethwick End.

The feelgood factor, if the description can be stretched that far, didn't last for much longer.

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades started the brighter of the sides and had already got into some threatening positions by the top Oliver Norwood shots in the Brummie Road from distance.

The Spanish head coach was a constant presence on the edge of his technical area, taking in a crouched position at times as he watched on and tried to encourage his new side - devoid of confidence and belief - into action.

A clear ploy was trying to take advantage of space ahead of Phillips at right wing-back, with Jed Wallace and Diangana deployed in a more narrow roles off striker Karlan Grant.

Parity lasted just 11 minutes at The Hawthorns, where an understandably quiet atmosphere grew flatter still with Ndiaye's simple opener.

Townsend lost the ball in midfield and then, from a Blades diagonal pass, was unable to clear and George Baldock's volleyed cross was first missed by the completely unmarked McBurnie before Ndiaye did the business with a calm yet simple finish into the far corner.

It was not the start the new boss would have envisaged and it was to get worse.

McBurnie headed well off target before the visitors netted a second with 23 minutes on the clock - just as easy as their first.

Ndiaye was able to turn in midfield, in that instance holding off and bypassing some invisible Albion midfield pressure, and all of a sudden the red and white shirts were two-on-two with the home defence.

The attacker slipped in a pass to McBurnie who checked inside and found the far corner with a low curled finish. A smattering of boos were released by the home crowd.

The Hawthorns was understandably flat, it had not been the occasion anybody wanted to greet Corberan's arrival.

The Blades' pressure waned after they earned a two-goal lead.

Albion were laboured, devoid of enthusiasm and confidence. Corberan was animated in trying to instil some belief from the touchline but the Baggies looked beaten.

They showed signs of life before the break through a series of corners. One of which was only half-cleared and Phillips' strike from outside the box was parried away by Adam Davies.

Albion's set-pieces have left lots to be desired for years now. Diangana's deliveries were decent and begged for a proper attack, but it was not forthcoming.

The home defence was painfully beaten by a simple high ball that looked clearly offside. An Erik Pieters deflection saw Ndiaye's effort drop over the crossbar.

Corberan decided against half-time changes after uninspired boos and jeers marked the interval.

Sheffield United, who have not been in winning form of late, barely looked in third gear as they attacked Albion time and again after the break.

Alex Palmer was fortunate to get away with a couple of drops and mix-ups as the Blades looked for a third.

The sides then shared clear openings. Albion's Phillips released Grant and, in a game devoid of clear openings for the hosts, this was one. Grant got the ball trapped under his feet and his effort was meek and tame and easy for Davis.

At the other end Ndiaye should have made it three after easily rounding the stranded Palmer but the angle was too tight and he found the side netting.

Corberan's decision was too introduce John Swift and Jayson Molumby before the hour as the system switched from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1. United continued to threaten as both Norwood and Doyle had efforts from distance.

The substitute pair of Swift and Molumby did, at least, threaten the Blades goal. Both had to try from distance as firstly Irishman Molumby whistled a clean striker agonizingly wide from almost 30 yards.

Swift saw a fine measured curler drops wide of the top left angle from outside the box before another Molumby crack, on the half volley, was beaten away by Davies.

Heckingbottom's side's tempo dropped away and Albion did carve out what should have been clear chances to strike back in a somewhat encouraging final 20 minutes.

On occasion Phillips deliveries improved and a couple of balls, one from the right and one for the left, should have been attacked better by Grant and sub Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Albion as an attacking unit were summed up as Thomas-Asante was somehow unable to head in from a yard out by the right post, before another sub, Adam Reach, saw his follow-up effort somehow cleared off the line.

Many Albion fans had already departed The Hawthorns by this stage. The exit doors had been met around the hour mark.

Corberan's start did not go to script as the new boss faces big days, weeks and months ahead.Albion (3-4-3): Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters; Phillips, Livermore (c) (Swift, 58), Gardner-Hickman (Thomas-Asante, 85), Townsend (Swift, 77); Wallace (Molumby, 58), Grant, Diangana.

Subs not used: Button, Kelly, Reach, Yokuslu.

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Davies; Egan (c), Ahmedhodzic, Basham (Stevens, 85); Baldock (Sharp, 78), Fleck (Brewster, 65 Robinson, 78), Norwood, Doyle, Osborne; Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs not used: Amissah, Khadra, McAtee.

Referee: Dean Whitestone

Attendance: 22,270 (1,936 Sheffield United fans)

