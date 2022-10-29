'No passion from the players': West Brom fans on 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United - WATCH

Albion were looking for a bounce in Carlos Corberan's first game in charge - but they were two down inside 30 minutes.
And despite having the odd chance they failed to get back into the game and remain in the drop zone.
Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they watched their side lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United.
