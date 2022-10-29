Notification Settings

'No passion from the players': West Brom fans on 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they watched their side lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United.

West Brom fans react to defeat at home to Sheffield United - WATCH

Albion were looking for a bounce in Carlos Corberan's first game in charge - but they were two down inside 30 minutes.

And despite having the odd chance they failed to get back into the game and remain in the drop zone.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

