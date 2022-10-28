Notification Settings

COMING SOON! Baggies Broadcast World Cup guest series

By Jonny Drury

The Baggies Broadcast is bringing you another guest series - featuring former Hawthorns favourites from down the years.

Baggies Broadcast World Cup guest series

Hosts Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox have been catching up with former Albion midfielder, Welsh international and current Albion TV commentator Andy Johnson to talk about his fond memories of his time at the club.

They also sat down with striker Simon Cox to talk at length about his career and time at the Baggies.

And the pair caught up with club legend, former manager and current Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore for another episode of the new series.

The Baggies Broadcast guest series, sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man, will be available during November and December's World Cup break - on Spotify, Apple and Soundcloud.

And during the World Cup break Jonny and Lewis are planning other Baggies Broadcast episodes - and are set to be joined by another Hawthorns favourite and Baggies striker.

So, if you were thinking we were going to be having a break while the World Cup was on - think again! We'll be bringing you all this guest content to keep you going through that long international break.

Keep an eye out on social media, @albionpoddy to more updates and previews.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

