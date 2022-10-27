GALLERY: Carlos Corberan's first days as West Brom manager

Corberan penned a two-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday - and will try and pull Albion up the Championship table.
Here is a selection from Corberan's first couple of days at Albion's training ground:
Carlos Corberan has already started to work with his West Brom players - having taken his first session on Wednesday.
Here is a selection from Corberan's first couple of days at Albion's training ground: