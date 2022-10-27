Notification Settings

GALLERY: Carlos Corberan's first days as West Brom manager

Carlos Corberan has already started to work with his West Brom players - having taken his first session on Wednesday.

West Brom's new manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Brom's new manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan penned a two-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday - and will try and pull Albion up the Championship table.

Here is a selection from Corberan's first couple of days at Albion's training ground:

West Bromwich Albion Unveil New Manager.Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Bromwich Albion Unveil New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Bromwich Albion Unveil New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion during West Bromwich Albion training session with new manager New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion during West Bromwich Albion training session with new manager New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion and Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion during West Bromwich Albion training session with new manager New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion and Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion during West Bromwich Albion training session with new manager New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion battles with John Swift of West Bromwich Albion and Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion during West Bromwich Albion training session with new manager New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Bromwich Albion Unveil New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Bromwich Albion Unveil New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Brom's new manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Bromwich Albion Unveil New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
