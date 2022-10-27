Carlos Corberan pledges 'full energy' to turning West Brom around

Carlos Corberan alongside Albion CEO Ron Gourlay at his unveiling

The former Huddersfield Town boss was unveiled as the new Baggies boss on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday evening - and is now tasked with helping the club out of the relegation zone and up the table.

Corberan spoke with the media at his unveiling at The Hawthorns on Thursday afternoon and explained how the job came around, how he has analysed every one of Albion's games so far this season - and he insisted helping the club up the table is now 'his life'.

He said: "It is a real pleasure to be here as head coach. It is something that makes me proud. It is important there is the right appointment for the future of the club.

"I started to have conversations with Ron about the squad, our thoughts, our ideas about the club, everything and we created a positive feeling to bring me here

"I think right now, of course I know the club and players. In the Premier League I follow them a lot, and I have visualised a lot of games in the PL.

"Thinking in the past and future is not going to work, the key is the present. The present tells us be more competitive, I don't like to see this position in the table, and we will give full energy to put this club where it deserves to be.

"To be competitive is our focus. This is my challenge and commitment, this is my life, I want our fans to feel proud with the team they are watching."

Corberan comes into the club two months before the January transfer window - and asked about the transfer window and the ability to strengthen, the new head coach admitted he hasn't looked that far ahead.