Carlos Corberan names new West Brom backroom staff

Carlos Corberan

Spaniard Alarcon, 37, is long-term lieutenant of Corberan’s and has previously been the new Baggies boss’ assistant at Huddersfield and Olympiacos, as well as in roles at Leeds and in Cyprus and Saudi Arabia.

Monroy, 40, is from Portugal and previously worked with Corberan within the Leeds under-23 and youth set-up.

The former Barcelona youth team coach was also assistant to Corberan with the Greek giants. Monroy has also managed in Greece, with Xanthi in a role he began in summer 2021, and Sydney Olympic in Australia in 2016/17.

The duo’s specific roles at The Hawthorns are yet to be confirmed. They join existing backroom team members James Morrison and Gary Walsh.