Carlos Corberan: Let's make West Brom 'a really powerful club'

Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The new head coach took training on his first full day in charge and is looking to build momentum to get Albion heading up the Championship table.

Corberan said he has already analysed the team in detail as he aims to hit the ground running ahead of the home clash with Sheffield United on Saturday.

In an interview with Albion's official website, the Spaniard said he wants to instil his footballing philosophy into the players as soon as possible

"For me it’s important to start to make these first steps immediately, to start to show what we want to do as a team," said the 39-year-old.

"Defend how we want to defend, attack how we want to attack. Of course, everyone needs some time to develop these ideas, but they are one part of the emotional aspects, emotional values, passion and determination that is important to show from the first moment."

And he added: "I know that this is a group of players with a lot of possibilities and a lot of resources. I have played against many of them during my career as a coach and assistant coach, and I know what they can do on the pitch.

"But sometimes, things don’t always work how we want. I know that they are full of resources, the key now as a team is to show and to use all of our resources and to use all the levels of the players and be the best team we can be.

"This is going to be our target every single day. Work to put the team into the highest level we can, and to put the individual level of the players to the highest standard that we can."

And the former Huddersfield boss stressed that one of his major aims at The Hawthorns is to reconnect the club with fans disenchanted by seasons of failure.

"Every time as a coach I’ve been here I felt something different when you’re playing at The Hawthorns," said Corberan.

You can feel how big it is, you can feel the fans and how they back the team. They make the stadium very difficult to play in, I’ve always had that feeling with West Bromwich Albion and the fans that they have – it’s a really powerful club."

And he continued: "In football you have momentum, and right now it’s not the right one. But I have a clear determination to change this, a clear determination to create one level of togetherness with the fans. That, for me, is very important because I really appreciate the effort of the fans, supporting the team.

