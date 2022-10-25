West Brom Women set for another Hawthorns clash

Albion Women had never played at the club's home ground until last season - when they made their maiden appearance at The Hawthorns.
Now it is going to happen again, as Jenny Sugarman's side take on Derby on November 6 at 2pm.
Sugarman's side turned out in front of 2,000 fans in March - and they want to put on another special day.
She said: "We’re really looking forward to playing at The Hawthorns again after such a fantastic experience last time,” she said.
"We picked up a great result in front of 2,000 people back in March and we’ll be aiming to put in a performance next Sunday.
"Occasions like these are brilliant for the squad, but also important in showcasing women’s football to a wider audience.
"I’d encourage every Baggies fan to come down and support your team, it would be amazing if we could get big crowd in and enjoy another special day."
Tickets are available for just £5 for adults and £3 for Under-18s