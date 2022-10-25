Notification Settings

West Brom Women set for another Hawthorns clash

By Jonny Drury

West Brom Women will play another of their fixtures at The Hawthorns next month against Derby County.

Leigh Dugmore of West Bromwich Albion celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the FA Womenâs National League North match between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County at The Hawthorns on March 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Albion Women had never played at the club's home ground until last season - when they made their maiden appearance at The Hawthorns.

Now it is going to happen again, as Jenny Sugarman's side take on Derby on November 6 at 2pm.

Sugarman's side turned out in front of 2,000 fans in March - and they want to put on another special day.

She said: "We’re really looking forward to playing at The Hawthorns again after such a fantastic experience last time,” she said.

"We picked up a great result in front of 2,000 people back in March and we’ll be aiming to put in a performance next Sunday.

"Occasions like these are brilliant for the squad, but also important in showcasing women’s football to a wider audience.

"I’d encourage every Baggies fan to come down and support your team, it would be amazing if we could get big crowd in and enjoy another special day."

Tickets are available for just £5 for adults and £3 for Under-18s

