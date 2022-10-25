West Brom Women set for another Hawthorns clash

Leigh Dugmore of West Bromwich Albion celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the FA Womenâs National League North match between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County at The Hawthorns on March 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion Women had never played at the club's home ground until last season - when they made their maiden appearance at The Hawthorns.

Now it is going to happen again, as Jenny Sugarman's side take on Derby on November 6 at 2pm.

Sugarman's side turned out in front of 2,000 fans in March - and they want to put on another special day.

She said: "We’re really looking forward to playing at The Hawthorns again after such a fantastic experience last time,” she said.

"We picked up a great result in front of 2,000 people back in March and we’ll be aiming to put in a performance next Sunday.

"Occasions like these are brilliant for the squad, but also important in showcasing women’s football to a wider audience.

"I’d encourage every Baggies fan to come down and support your team, it would be amazing if we could get big crowd in and enjoy another special day."