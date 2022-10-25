Junichi Inamoto: West Brom's Craven Cottage cracker to still playing at 43!

Junichi Inamoto takes on Hermann Hreidarsson

The Japanese midfielder was one of the best players from his country to player in the Premier League - and is still remembered fondly at Fulham for bagging in a famous win at Old Trafford.

But now, years on from his time at Albion the Japanese international is still playing well into his 40s.

His English football journey began a few years earlier - for Arsenal after signing from Gamba Osaka for around £3.5 million.

Four appearances came from his Arsenal spell but he did score twice at the 2002 World Cup - before heading to Fulham.

Inamoto was then picked up by Gary Megson after Albion had been promoted back to the top flight - but he never played under Megson and Bryan Robson sent him out on loan to Cardiff.

The following season he returned and was very much part of Robson's plans - playing 26 times and scoring that goal at Fulham in the Carling Cup.

On this Day 17 years ago, we went to Craven Cottage and came from behind to knock Fulham out the League Cup 3-2 AET.



Earnshaw scored + Kanu gave us the lead in the 88th min.

The Cottagers equalised + Inamoto hit a screamer in 30 mins ET.#WBA pic.twitter.com/MSYhCWsI2O — AllAlbionFans (@AllAlbionFans) October 25, 2022

And he remained at Albion the following season, for the start anyway, playing three times in the Championship before signing for Galatasary.

He then went on to Rennes - before closing out his career in his home country where he made 82 appearances for the national team and was well regarded by Japanese football fans.

So, what is the man who will be remembered for his Craven Cottage cracker up to now?

Well, he is still playing at the age of 43.

Inamoto turns out for Nankatsu SC in the Kanto Soccer League - five divisions below the top flight in Japan.