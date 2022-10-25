Carlos Corberan: Who is the new West Brom head coach?

West Brom's new boss Carlos Corberan

The former Huddersfield Town boss has been constantly linked with the Baggies job since Steve Bruce's sacking – and after emerging as a front runner has now been appointed to turn Albion around.

But who is Carlos Corberan and what is his story?

Born in Cheste, Spain, Corberan was a goalkeeper in his youth career and played at Valencia,but after playing in the club's reserve and youth sides he ditched that side of the game and went to coaching.

He was studying sports and exercise science at university at Valencia when the lecturer secured him an interview at Villarreal where he went to work in the club's academy.

He then spent six seasons with the Spanish club – the last three of them with the first team as part of the backroom staff to manager Juan Carlos Garrido.

In 2012, he went to Saudi Arabia and became the assistant manager to Raul Caneda at Al-Ittihad Club in the recommendation of one Pep Guardiola.

During his time in Saudi Arabia, Corberan would coach other lower level teams and would travel to look at leagues in other countries where he believed he one day might work.

One of those countries was Cyrpus - and in 2016 when Corberan was without a job and Doxa Katokopias were without a manager - he was handed his first chance as a number one.

He moved the side out of the relegation zone in a short space before moving on to Ermis Aradippou.

It was again a short stint - before he was handed the chance to work for an Aspire Academy project in England - an academy that was set up in Qatar.

That led to the possibility of landing a job at Leeds United - with the club having a partnership with the academy.

So, in June 2017 he rocked up at Elland road and took on the club's under 23 side.

At the end end of his first season the club had Marcelo Bielsa in their sights to become the club's new boss - so they, along with Corberan, travelled to Argentina for talks with the decorated coach.

Then after one season he took on a dual role - serving in Bielsa's backroom staff while also running the club's under 23s for the next two seasons.

This is where Corberan really started to learn - describing the chance to work with a man held highly by the world's best coaches as 'a once in a lifetime opportunity'.

Corberan was part of the side that took Leeds back to the top flight after years in the Football League

But before Leeds could play their first game back in the top flight - Corberan was on his way as the offer of being a number one came again.

Although it had come the previous year in Spain - he turned it down to remain at Leeds - but this time it was different.

In the first season, he finished 20th and narrowly avoided relegation but the following year he was inches away from taking them back to the Premier League - after they were beaten in the play-off final.

Every team you play against is forcing you to find new and better answers. Every training session has to be perfect. So does every moment with the players, in order for them to be able to deliver.

Corberan then departed the Yorkshire club - with the offer of going to Olympiacos.

He got the club into the Europa League - but after just two wins in 11 games he was sacked and now out of a job.

But he had unfinished business - certainly in England.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: "I think for me it is really important that the club makes the right decision about which coach they want.

"For the coach his decision is important to decide which is the right place to go. In which players do you feel the connection from the first moment."