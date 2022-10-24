Wallace only positive on another dark day: Millwall 2-1 West Brom - player ratings

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion and Danny McNamara of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on October 22, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Could do little about equaliser, but otherwise quiet. A couple of errors from kicks and balls into box. Big blow will be beaten by very soft winner.

Costly 4

Dara O’Shea

Played a key part bursting forward in build-up to the opener. Otherwise, with Furlong, given a tough time on the right.

Tested 6

Kyle Bartley

A return that looked like it promised much but descended into disaster. Dominant for large parts, but two silly yellows cost him and his team.

Costly 4

Erik Pieters

Did OK from left of the back three. Cleared lines and was steady. Forced off with knock to head after break.

Steady 6

Darnell Furlong

Given a rough afternoon by some of Millwall’s attackers. Slipped for the hosts’ first goal and unable to recover. Match-winner Burey got better of him.

Runaround 5

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Continued his midfield role and worked hard – tried to use the ball intelligently when he could.

Decent 6

Okay Yokuslu

Another occasion where it didn’t happen for the Turk. Some passes and touches not quite coming off. Looked frustrated.

Need more 5

Adam Reach

A surprise starter for the first time in the league this season. Ran hard and no lack of effort, but struggled to create.

Effort 6

Jed Wallace

Very much pantomime villain. Unsurprising victim of heavy boos at former club. Memorable assist and might have scored. Did well.

Positive 7

John Swift

Gave Albion the lead with deflected effort. Looked bright with ball in fits and starts but overall influence faded.

Faded 6

Karlan Grant

Sharp early run might have won a penalty on another day, that aside the striker once more struggled to stand his authority on things. Much more needed.

Underwhelming 4

Substitutes