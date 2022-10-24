Wallace only positive on another dark day: Millwall 2-1 West Brom - player ratings

Could do little about equaliser, but otherwise quiet. A couple of errors from kicks and balls into box. Big blow will be beaten by very soft winner.
Costly 4
Dara O’Shea
Played a key part bursting forward in build-up to the opener. Otherwise, with Furlong, given a tough time on the right.
Tested 6
Kyle Bartley
A return that looked like it promised much but descended into disaster. Dominant for large parts, but two silly yellows cost him and his team.
Costly 4
Erik Pieters
Did OK from left of the back three. Cleared lines and was steady. Forced off with knock to head after break.
Steady 6
Darnell Furlong
Given a rough afternoon by some of Millwall’s attackers. Slipped for the hosts’ first goal and unable to recover. Match-winner Burey got better of him.
Runaround 5
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
Continued his midfield role and worked hard – tried to use the ball intelligently when he could.
Decent 6
Okay Yokuslu
Another occasion where it didn’t happen for the Turk. Some passes and touches not quite coming off. Looked frustrated.
Need more 5
Adam Reach
A surprise starter for the first time in the league this season. Ran hard and no lack of effort, but struggled to create.
Effort 6
Jed Wallace
Very much pantomime villain. Unsurprising victim of heavy boos at former club. Memorable assist and might have scored. Did well.
Positive 7
John Swift
Gave Albion the lead with deflected effort. Looked bright with ball in fits and starts but overall influence faded.
Faded 6
Karlan Grant
Sharp early run might have won a penalty on another day, that aside the striker once more struggled to stand his authority on things. Much more needed.
Underwhelming 4
Substitutes
Conor Townsend (for Pieters, 64) Change made out of necessity due to latter’s knock 5. Tom Rogic (for Swift, 74) Couldn’t find a late spark 5. Jayson Molumby (for Gardner-Hickman, 75) Scuppered chance to break with poor ball 5. Matty Phillips (for Grant, 85). Not used: David Button, Grady Diangana, Reyes Cleary.