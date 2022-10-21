Next West Brom manager: Jody Morris holds talks with club - Reports

Assistant referee Manuela Nicolosi (left), Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (centre) and assistant Jody Morris (right) on the touchline during the UEFA Super Cup Final at Besiktas Park, Istanbul..

The search to name the next Hawthorns boss continues beyond today's trip to Millwall, though the club were earlier in the week hopeful it would reach a conclusion prior to this stage.

Morris, the former Chelsea and Derby assistant to Frank Lampard, emerged as a contender towards the end of the week and it is now suggested the 43-year-old has met with the club, alongside several candidates.

He has not previously managed at senior level but is believed to meet the brief the club are interested in pursuing.

Carlos Carvalhal, the Portuguese former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea chief, was yesterday reported to have held initial talks with the Baggies but it is believed he is staying in the Middle East having been sacked from a job in Abu Dhabi this month. He is not thought to have been interviewed.

Carvalhal was boss to ex-Wolves chief Bruno Lage but has not worked in Britain since a short stint with Swans, which ended in 2018. He interviewed fort the Blackburn job this summer.

Spaniard Carlos Corberan is a leading candidate to take over at Albion. Monday will mark two weeks since the axe fell on Steve Bruce following a trying start to the Championship season.