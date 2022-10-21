Neil Critchley joins running for West Brom job

Aston Villa coach Neil Critchley during a pre-season friendly match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022.

Critchley spent last season in charge of Blackpool - after leaving his role in the backroom team at Liverpool to take the Bloomfield Road job.

However, he joined Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa this summer - but following Gerrard's sacking on Thursday night Critchley and the remaining members of Villa's backroom staff have been dismissed.

And now Critchley, who is a well admired coach, has become one of the bookies favourites for the Baggies job at 16/1.

Gary Rowett, 14/1 and Liam Rosenior, 12/1, are ahead along with Sean Dyche at 9/1.

Jody Morris, whose odds plummeted earlier this week is now 5/1 with former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Coberan the runaway favourite at 4/9 on.