Neil Critchley joins running for West Brom job

By Jonny Drury

Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has become the latest name in the running for the West Brom job after his dismissal from Aston Villa.

Aston Villa coach Neil Critchley during a pre-season friendly match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022.
Critchley spent last season in charge of Blackpool - after leaving his role in the backroom team at Liverpool to take the Bloomfield Road job.

However, he joined Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa this summer - but following Gerrard's sacking on Thursday night Critchley and the remaining members of Villa's backroom staff have been dismissed.

And now Critchley, who is a well admired coach, has become one of the bookies favourites for the Baggies job at 16/1.

Gary Rowett, 14/1 and Liam Rosenior, 12/1, are ahead along with Sean Dyche at 9/1.

Jody Morris, whose odds plummeted earlier this week is now 5/1 with former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Coberan the runaway favourite at 4/9 on.

It was revealed earlier this week that Corberan, who last season took the Terriers to the play-offs, has been interviewed for the vacant Baggies position.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

