Neil Critchley joins running for West Brom job

Critchley spent last season in charge of Blackpool - after leaving his role in the backroom team at Liverpool to take the Bloomfield Road job.
However, he joined Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa this summer - but following Gerrard's sacking on Thursday night Critchley and the remaining members of Villa's backroom staff have been dismissed.
And now Critchley, who is a well admired coach, has become one of the bookies favourites for the Baggies job at 16/1.
Gary Rowett, 14/1 and Liam Rosenior, 12/1, are ahead along with Sean Dyche at 9/1.
Jody Morris, whose odds plummeted earlier this week is now 5/1 with former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Coberan the runaway favourite at 4/9 on.
It was revealed earlier this week that Corberan, who last season took the Terriers to the play-offs, has been interviewed for the vacant Baggies position.