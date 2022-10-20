New West Brom boss will have 'plenty to work with'

Reyes Cleary looks to keep control of the ball under pressure from Max Sykes during Tuesday’s loss to Bristol City

That is the view of interim boss Richard Beale, who has led Albion through their last two matches – a 2-0 win at Reading on Saturday and Tuesday’s 2-0 home reverse against Bristol City.

Despite producing another below-par performance at The Hawthorns in the defeat to the Robins, Beale has seen some good things and urged everyone to pull together to get them climbing the Championship table.

“As disappointing as it was (on Tuesday night) – we didn’t score, we didn’t hit the target – there were moments where we did well,” he said. “In the second half we were relentless in terms of having a lot of the ball and we were in the ascendancy without creating enough.

Honest

“There wasn’t enough quality, but it is a good, honest group.

“I can only talk as I find, and they’ve worked really, really hard in training every day. I’m not just saying that to be positive – they’re honest, they’re hard-working.

“They’ve not been far off in a number of games this season.

“That isn’t good enough, because this team, this club belongs in the Premier League, let alone the top half of this league.

“That’s on players, staff – we’ve got to help get this team up the league.”

While avoiding relegation would appear the Baggies’ most immediate concern, they remain just 10 points away from the play-off positions. And as unlikely as a Nottingham Forest-esque run may seem at the moment – where Steve Cooper took Forest from the bottom of the Championship into the Premier League last season – Beale insists there is still enough time to deliver Albion’s ultimate aim of promotion.

“100 per cent,” he replied, when asked about it. “We’re still only a third of the way through the season, so a new manager (has time).

“Everybody knows the quality of the squad, I’m sitting here saying the lads are trying, they’re working hard. For one reason or another, it just hasn’t happened. The club has got to try and string a few results together.

“We know how fine a margin it is in this league and you only have to go on a run and you’re in the play-offs.

“It’s all to play for without a shadow of a doubt and the new manager who comes in will inherit a good squad.

“They’re going to be down on confidence when you’re not winning games, but there’s no shortage of character or experience.