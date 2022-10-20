Danny Cowley defends on loan West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths amid criticism from Portsmouth fans

Josh Griffiths of West Bromwich Albion on June 27, 2022 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Griffiths, who has had previous loan spells at Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City, joined the Fratton Park club in the summer and has made 14 appearances in all competitions.

However, over recent weeks the England under 21 international has come in for some criticism from certain sections of the Pompey fan base - something Cowley insists is unjustified.

The Portsmouth boss has backed Griffiths to go to the top and has praised his maturity and experience for a young keeper.

He said: "Josh has been excellent. I think he’s done really, really well.

"He’s a top goalkeeper, an England under-21 international, and if you actually look at the goalkeepers who are 21 and under and the games they’ve played in senior football, I think he’s the most experienced of them all.

"He had the loan spell at Cheltenham, his loan at Lincoln and he’s now at Portsmouth,

"I think there’s Carl Rushworth, who is a loan behind Josh and then there’s James Trafford who has had similar loans.

"But Josh has played more games than anyone and I think he’s done really well.

"It’s very difficult for a team to do really well when your goalkeeper is not performing.

"There’s a small minority who are frustrated because he didn’t take a goal-kick quick enough or something, I don’t quite know, but he’s going to be a top goalkeeper.

"You look at his maturity, he’s 21 and I have to remind myself that because he acts 31 – and I say that in the most positive way!

"I think he has a brilliant command of his area, his ability to come and collect crosses and take pressure of the defence is excellent, his agility, his ability to get down and makes saves for such a player of his size is incredible.

"He’s working on his distribution all of the time and he’s getting better and better in that area.

"I know where Josh is going, I can see it a mile off – he’s going to be a top goalkeeper and we’re really pleased to have him with us."

Griffiths penned a season long loan at Albion - but earlier this campaign fans were questioning whether he could be recalled given the form of David Button.

Alex Palmer has now been given the nod in goal at Albion - and on the topic of recall options, Cowley explained that he believes Pompey are protected.

He said: "He’s here on loan but there’s certain stipulations on that loan that give us protection.