Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

2004: The last time Wolves and West Brom were managerless

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

It is quite rare that two rival football clubs are left without a manager at exactly the same time.

Bradford manager Bryan Robson (left) congratulates West Bromwich Albion manager Gary Megson on his team's promotion, before the Nationwide Division One match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Saturday April 24, 2004. PA Photo: David Davies THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.
Bradford manager Bryan Robson (left) congratulates West Bromwich Albion manager Gary Megson on his team's promotion, before the Nationwide Division One match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Saturday April 24, 2004. PA Photo: David Davies THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.

Currently, that is the case for both Wolves and West Brom after the sackings of Bruno Lage and Steve Bruce respectively, although, both are now closing in on replacements.

However, it is hard to think when the last time both old Black Country rivals were managerless.

Well, it isn't as far back in the record books as you may think. In 2004, Albion in the top flight and Wolves in the old Nationwide First Division, were having tough tarts to the campaign and by the end of October, triggers were being pulled.

First Gary Megson was fired by Albion on October 27 after a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, with Frank Burrows placed in temporary charge.

While over at Molineux, Wolves gave Dave Jones the push just a handful of games into their return to the second tier.

Dave Jones

The previous season Wolves had been relegated but at the time they were 19th after a 1-0 defeat to Gillingham and the board had seen enough.

So, for eight days in November 2004 both clubs were without managers.

Albion were the first to bring in a new man - with playing legend Bryan Robson making a sensational return to The Hawthorns, a move that proved to be a masterstroke as he guided them to survival.

Down the road at Molineux, the search wasn't as straightforward and lasted for over a month.

Stuart Gray was placed in temporary charge and endured a tough time as results did not really turn.

In late 2004, it was reported that the club were waiting to see whether Harry Redknapp was keen on taking up the role - and if that move didn't come off then they were going to move for Sir Bobby Robson, who had just left Newcastle United.

File photo dated 11-07-2018 of Glenn Hoddle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday December 12, 2018. Glenn Hoddle has joked about his recovery from heart surgery after watching Tottenham qualify for the Champions League knockout stage. See PA story SOCCER Hoddle. Photo credit should read Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Elsewhere, up and coming managers such as former Leicester City boss Micky Adams and QPR's Ian Holloway were also being linked with the job.

Then, with the search dragging on, it was handed to former England boss Glenn Hoddle, who took up the post on December 7, with the task of returning Wolves to the top flight.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Wolves
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News