Gardner-Hickman stands out on a night of shockers: West Brom 0-2 Bristol - player ratings

Alex Palmer 5
Not the best night. Had a blinder on Saturday - but here not so good. Almost lobbed it straight to the Bristol striker in the first period. First goal looked a bit of a scramble and the second he couldn't do much about.
Dara O'Shea 5
Bang average.
Martin Kelly 5
Bang average.
Erik Pieters 5
Bang average.
Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6
Thank god for TGH at the moment. Always wants the ball, tried to get things moving with a few darting runs in the first half. Ended up frustrated and was taken off.
Jake Livermore 3
His stamp like tackles might win a bit of the ball but they are dangerous and he could have been sent off. Poor attempt at a clearance for the goal and was sensibly hooked at the break.
Matt Phillips 3
One step forward and five back for Phillips. After his brilliant display at Reading he was back into his shell - worried to take players on, and failed to produce. Blazed over when presented with a good chance in the first half.
Conor Townsend 3
Has had a bad start to the campaign - chalk and cheese from the start of the last. Looped up a cross for BTA in the second half - but just struggled to produce.
Grady Diangana 5
Tried hard but has gone off the boil in the last couple of weeks.
Jed Wallace 6
You know what you get with Wallace - work hard, try and produce, sometimes produce. Few decent openings in the first half but a frustrating night.
Brandon Thomas-Asante 6
If all of Albion's side matched BTA's endeavour they wouldn't be where they are. Worked hard, good hold up play just didn't really have a chance.
Subs
Jayson Molumby for Livermore 4
Poor, didn't make an impact on things.
Reyes Cleary for Grady Diangana 4
A long way to go still for the youngster.
Tom Rogic for Matt Phillips 3
Not living up to the Celtic hype so far - need to see more.
John Swift for Taylor Gardner-Hickman 4
Hit the bar late on but everyone wants to see more from Swift.