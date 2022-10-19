Gardner-Hickman stands out on a night of shockers: West Brom 0-2 Bristol - player ratings

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion shoots during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on October 18, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 5

Not the best night. Had a blinder on Saturday - but here not so good. Almost lobbed it straight to the Bristol striker in the first period. First goal looked a bit of a scramble and the second he couldn't do much about.

Dara O'Shea 5

Bang average.

Martin Kelly 5

Bang average.

Erik Pieters 5

Bang average.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6

Thank god for TGH at the moment. Always wants the ball, tried to get things moving with a few darting runs in the first half. Ended up frustrated and was taken off.

Jake Livermore 3

His stamp like tackles might win a bit of the ball but they are dangerous and he could have been sent off. Poor attempt at a clearance for the goal and was sensibly hooked at the break.

Matt Phillips 3

One step forward and five back for Phillips. After his brilliant display at Reading he was back into his shell - worried to take players on, and failed to produce. Blazed over when presented with a good chance in the first half.

Conor Townsend 3

Has had a bad start to the campaign - chalk and cheese from the start of the last. Looped up a cross for BTA in the second half - but just struggled to produce.

Grady Diangana 5

Tried hard but has gone off the boil in the last couple of weeks.

Jed Wallace 6

You know what you get with Wallace - work hard, try and produce, sometimes produce. Few decent openings in the first half but a frustrating night.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

If all of Albion's side matched BTA's endeavour they wouldn't be where they are. Worked hard, good hold up play just didn't really have a chance.

Subs

Jayson Molumby for Livermore 4

Poor, didn't make an impact on things.

Reyes Cleary for Grady Diangana 4

A long way to go still for the youngster.

Tom Rogic for Matt Phillips 3

Not living up to the Celtic hype so far - need to see more.

John Swift for Taylor Gardner-Hickman 4