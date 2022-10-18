What channel is West Brom vs Bristol City? Kick-off time and how to watch on Sky

Can West Brom secure back-to-back wins on Tuesday night?

Academy graduate Taylor Gardner-Hickman took centre stage, scoring from 25 yards to seal the win over the Royals who sit in the play-off places.

The Baggies, under caretaker boss Richard Beale, will now be looking to secure their first home win since the 5-2 demolition of Hull on August 20, when Bristol City visit on Tuesday night.

The Robins sit three places and four points above their hosts, but have played a game more.

What time is West Brom vs Bristol City?

West Brom vs Bristol City is one of six Championship matches being played on Tuesday evening.

Three kick-off at 7.45pm while the other three, including West Brom vs Bristol City, get under way at 8pm.

West Brom vs Bristol City TV channel

Sky Sports is showing the match live, but not on one of its main channels.

Fans can find the match if they tune into Sky Sports Football, but then press the red button to watch the action from The Hawthorns.

The main Sky Sports Football channel will be showing Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland.

Next fixture