Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'It's a glum place': Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox on West Brom's defeat to Bristol City - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's dreadful 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City.

West Brom v Bristol City analysis - WATCH
West Brom v Bristol City analysis - WATCH

The Robins struck twice in the first half - and Albion never looked like getting back into the game.

The pair discuss the game, Richard Beale, the players and whether they need a new manager as soon as possible.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News