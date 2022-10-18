'It's a glum place': Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox on West Brom's defeat to Bristol City - WATCH

The Robins struck twice in the first half - and Albion never looked like getting back into the game.
The pair discuss the game, Richard Beale, the players and whether they need a new manager as soon as possible.
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's dreadful 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City.
