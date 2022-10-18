Dave Edwards: A massive three points in clash Wolves had to win

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa saves a penalty

It was so important they won this game, and they got those three points.

It would have been edgy, and it would have been nervy at Molineux so it was a huge result.

I felt it was a bit of a nothing game, with not a lot really happening, but at the same time, I do think Wolves were the dominant team.

They did sit off a little bit after the penalty, but I do think Wolves did deserve the victory they were the team who tried that little bit harder to make things happen – with Rayan Ait-Nouri in particular a great outlet for Wolves.

Ruben Neves back in the heart of that midfield makes such a big difference.

But the biggest takeaway from the game is how important Adama Traore is.

He is going to get Wolves on the front foot, he can be frustrating like he always has been with his end product at times, but at least he tries to make things happen.

He is always thinking ‘can I get past my man, can I get a shot away’, and he was a massive positive from the game and going into the next fixtures Steve Davis, if still in charge, will be looking towards him to really to be the difference-maker.

They kept another clean sheet, and that area of the pitch has been good for Wolves despite attempting to be more offensively based this year.

We were hoping it was going to be that big transition for Wolves going from defence to attack.

In fact, going forward, goals have dried up, even more, and they are having more possession, but it has been so tough to watch with them not really cutting teams open.

Defensively again they were superb, and with Nathan Collins coming back into the team tonight he will be a big addition and will add another dimension to that Wolves defence.

Until the new manager comes in they have to rely on that defensive stability, they need to make sure they do not lose games as 0-0s are not the worst results.

They need to keep picking up those points so they can keep pulling away from the bottom three.

Not very often a goalkeeper can come into a club and have such a positive impact like Jose Sa.

It was great for him, especially in front of the South Bank, to make that save. I am delighted for him.

He is a top goalkeeper – he very rarely makes a mistake even though there have been a couple this year. He has been one of Wolves’ best signings in recent years. He has been playing through an injury, and his presence is massive for the backline. Hopefully, he will be able to strap it up and go again against Crystal Palace.

On the management front, it is a little concerning they did not have anyone lined up after Bruno Lage’s departure.

It feels like it was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction from the board to get rid of him even though you can understand the situation given the fan reaction. Their number one target has ruled himself out at this stage, and obviously, Nuno is in the frame for the job – it is a funny old world isn’t it? The fans love him, and I think they would really enjoy a chance to see him again.