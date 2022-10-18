Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E15: Beale's at the West Brom wheel

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

The boys bring you the podcast from The Hawthorns ahead of Albion's clash with Bristol City - and look back at Reading as Richard Beale took temporary charge.

They also look at the managerial search, the ownership situation as stories surfaced last week in the national press.

And they also answer your questions you've sent in.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

