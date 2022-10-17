West Brom's Taylor Gardner-Hickman is Richard Beale’s middle man

READING, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion waves at the West Bromwich Albion Fans as he celebrates the 0-2 win the Sky Bet Championship between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Reading, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Gardner-Hickman, 20, was selected in midfield in the league for the first time this season by Beale as Albion’s post-Steve Bruce era began with a much-needed 2-0 win at Reading.

The Baggies academy graduate stole the show, amid a team of fine performances, with his first senior goal and an exquisite assist for Matty Phillips’ opener.

Former boss Bruce had mainly used Gardner-Hickman at right-back or wing-back this season, though the Telford-born youngster has often found league starts hard to come by. Under-21s boss Beale, though, knew immediately he would be selected in the heart of midfield.

“I think Taylor is a really, really good player,” Beale said. “He’s got so many attributes.

“Again, like a lot of players in the changing room, he’s a really good lad that wants to do well. I think he’s got a really big future.

“His energy was excellent on top of his assist and his goal.

“As soon as I had to start thinking about the team, which I suppose is as soon as you get told you’re taking the team on Saturday, I wanted Taylor to play in there.

“He brings energy to the team. I know what he can do as a right-back, a right wing-back and centre midfield player and I thought he complemented Jake (Livermore) very well and they did that really well.”

The Baggies were deserved winners in Berkshire for a first win in nine and first away win since April – also at Reading.

Three points was enough to lift managerless Albion out of the second-tier drop zone and up two places to 20th ahead of tomorrow’s home clash against Bristol City at The Hawthorns.

Albion put in a far much assured performance that in recent weeks to return to winning ways and ensure a smoother transition while chief executive Ron Gourlay continues the hunt for a new permanent boss.

It was a memorable afternoon for the club’s academy, with goalkeeper Alex Palmer vital to the win, Gardner-Hickman and Dara O’Shea thriving as well as a league debut from the bench for 18-year-old Reyes Cleary.

“He (Gardner-Hickman) did (deliver), they all did,” Beale added. “When I talked the other day about the training week going really well – I was quite relaxed, I didn’t have sleepless nights – but you’re constantly worrying, thinking ‘I’ve said that, is it going to translate to a performance to get us a win’.