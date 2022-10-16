Taylor Gardner-Hickman's first West Brom goal meant everything

READING, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Reading, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old marked his recall into midfield by interim boss Richard Beale in style with a thumping drive from distance in front of the away end to make it 2-0 to the visitors at Reading on Saturday.

He had also helped Albion take a rare lead before half-time with a delightful, sweeping ball out to the right flank for Matty Phillips to pounce.

Gardner-Hickman, a Baggies academy graduate, said: “It’s hard to put it into words how I’m feeling.

“I’ve been here since I was seven. It’s something you dream of.

“Everyone was saying I was due one. I took the shot and as soon as it left my foot I just knew. What a feeling!

“Richard Beale showed faith in me today and I had to repay him. It was nice to do that."

Gardner-Hickman's first senior goal came in his 30th appearance for the Albion first team.

It was a memorable day for the club's academy with under-21s boss Beale at the helm, with Alex Palmer, Dara O'Shea, Gardner-Hickman and Reyes Cleary – on his league debut – all heavily involved.

It also ended a run of nine winless matches for the Baggies, eight in the Championship, which saw ex-boss Steve Bruce dismissed last week.

“We needed that win to get the confidence, and the fans were brilliant getting behind us," Gardner-Hickman added of boisterous support at the Madejski.

“Our performance had a bit of everything. We sat back, we defended, we pressed well, we started really well.

“Everything just came together today and hopefully that will give us a bit of confidence to go on a little run now.

“Going forward we need to do exactly the same as today. We didn’t focus too much on Reading, it was all about us in midweek.