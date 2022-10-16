Taylor Gardner-Hickman's first West Brom goal meant everything

The 20-year-old marked his recall into midfield by interim boss Richard Beale in style with a thumping drive from distance in front of the away end to make it 2-0 to the visitors at Reading on Saturday.
He had also helped Albion take a rare lead before half-time with a delightful, sweeping ball out to the right flank for Matty Phillips to pounce.
Gardner-Hickman, a Baggies academy graduate, said: “It’s hard to put it into words how I’m feeling.
“I’ve been here since I was seven. It’s something you dream of.
“Everyone was saying I was due one. I took the shot and as soon as it left my foot I just knew. What a feeling!
“Richard Beale showed faith in me today and I had to repay him. It was nice to do that."
Gardner-Hickman's first senior goal came in his 30th appearance for the Albion first team.
It was a memorable day for the club's academy with under-21s boss Beale at the helm, with Alex Palmer, Dara O'Shea, Gardner-Hickman and Reyes Cleary – on his league debut – all heavily involved.
It also ended a run of nine winless matches for the Baggies, eight in the Championship, which saw ex-boss Steve Bruce dismissed last week.
“We needed that win to get the confidence, and the fans were brilliant getting behind us," Gardner-Hickman added of boisterous support at the Madejski.
“Our performance had a bit of everything. We sat back, we defended, we pressed well, we started really well.
“Everything just came together today and hopefully that will give us a bit of confidence to go on a little run now.
“Going forward we need to do exactly the same as today. We didn’t focus too much on Reading, it was all about us in midweek.
“We’ll keep confident, stay together as a group through the tough times, and hopefully the fans can stay with us and we’ll go on a run.”