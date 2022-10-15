Richard Beale: West Brom performance full of 'sweat and courage'

West Bromwich Albion s caretaker manager Richard Beale celebrates after the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Reading. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

That is the Albion under-21 boss' three-word mantra and Beale, filling in for the sacked Steve Bruce as Albion hunt a new boss, felt the Baggies delivered in spades.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman stole the show with his first Albion goal and a fine assist for Matty Phillips' opener, a first goal in more than a year.

But the post-Bruce era kicked off with fine performances from back to front as the Baggies won away for the first time this season and for the first time in nine in all competitions - eight in the Championship - to lift them out of the drop zone and up to 20th.

Beale said: "It's a fantastic feeling to get the win. To be able to be a part of that win, in front of our fans, is a testament to the hard work of everybody behind the scenes who have worked with the players. I've only done it for one week, they've been doing it all season.

"James Morrison, Gary Walsh, Chris Brunt, Tony Strudwick, too many to mention. I'm here talking but there are lots of people behind the scenes who helped towards that performance. It's only one, we've got to keep going.

"I'm sure most teams talk about a fast start, but the lads were well up for it. That's key, that's crucial. I said to them, the way you've trained this week, turn up and show sweat and show courage.

"The rest of it is out of your hands, so don't worry about it. Play free, show sweat and courage, of course we had a game plan but that sweat and courage I keep repeating is the most important thing in my mind. The rest will take care of itself. Play without fear, get on the front foot. That's what they did today, which was brilliant."

He added: "Sweat and courage was number one, I make no apologies for repeating that, obviously that translates to working really hard, running really hard.

"On top of that I think we moved the ball quickly, which was good, we knew we'd need to do that at times if they were in a block, to open up spaces, we did a lot of work on that this week.

"We played the ball forward more and ran forward more, which is good, and our pressing was good as well. There was lots that wasn't good as well, but we're talking on the positives!"

It was a proud day for the club's academy in Berkshire, as Alex Palmer excelled between the sticks late on to preserve a second clean sheet in two games, helped by a resilient back three, once more marshalled by Dara O'Shea - as well as the experienced recent recruits Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters.

Gardner-Hickman, 20, made the difference in the heart of midfield and in front of goal, while Beale also handed a league debut from the bench to exciting striker Reyes Cleary, 18, for the final half hour.

Despite falling to just a second home defeat in the league this season, Paul Ince's Royals still boast the best Championship record on their own patch.

Beale, is looks likely to remain in charge for Tuesday's home game against Bristol City at The Hawthorns, added: "The dressing room has been brilliant. It's bouncing, but they know we need to turn the focus onto Tuesday very quickly. We need to take elements of this performance into that - it wasn't perfect.

"I'm more than confident that, with the nature of the lads in that changing room, we can do that.

"The back players and our midfield screeners had to do a really good job because we were giving away a little bit physically to them. The likes of Andy (Carroll) and (Lucas) Joao up there, they're big strong lads.