Reading v West Brom: Albion may be able to play with element of freedom

Albion under-21s boss Richard Beale will be in charge of the Baggies’ first team tomorrow, with him hoping he could have Grady Diangana to call on

The Baggies look to snap a nine-game winless run, including eight in the Championship, at one of the division’s surprise packages this season.

Confidence levels under Steve Bruce had quite visibly slumped and, despite managing a stalemate against Luton last weekend, it felt like when and not if Albion would concede given the way they started matches.

A fresh voice can be welcome during difficult times and under-21s boss Beale will hope his presence can inspire Albion to a much-needed win and lift them clear of the bottom three.

Reading are riding high in fifth, performing far above pre-season expectations under former Manchester United, Wolves and England midfielder Paul Ince, for whom the Royals job is a first in management in eight years.

It will be interesting to see how Beale, long-serving Blues academy coach, former Villa youth boss and ex-Solihull Moors No.2, opts to set out his Albion side. Beale’s under-21s operate with a 3-4-3, which is the formation Bruce used during his final game at the helm. That return to a defensive trio helped Bruce’s team earn just a second clean sheet in 13 league games this season.

Primarily, though, Beale wants to see ‘the basics’ from his team at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. He insists the aim is to not overcomplicate things – and that hard work is a prerequisite.

“I like to keep the game simple. I like to have players playing who are going to work really, really hard and fight,” Beale told the Express & Star.

“That’s a prerequisite, before you start talking about everything else. If you want to play in the team that I’m coaching, then you need that firstly – the basics.

“After that, give very simple, clear instructions and off the back of that you can get the best out of players.

“It’s not always that easy, but that’s the way I like to do things and that’s the philosophy.

“Not trying to overcomplicate things, give the players clarity and in that way that’s how they’ll play with the most freedom and you’ll get the best out of them.”

Beale began his spell as Albion under-21 chief in style, guiding them to PL Cup success via a memorable penalty shootout win over rivals Wolves. He spent a week in caretaker charge of Blues, where he was a long-serving youth coach, alongside chief scout Malcolm Crosby in October 2014 following the dismissal of Lee Clark.

Blues lost 1-0 at Blackburn before a difficult 8-0 home defeat to eventual champions Bournemouth.

A win could lift Albion two places as high as 20th, above fellow strugglers Middlesbrough and Hull, who are also both currently without a permanent manager after sackings to Chris Wilder and Shota Arvelazde.

Beale could have a call on Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante, who came off with what Bruce described as fitness issues last week. Diangana sustained a knock to the head.