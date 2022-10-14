Andy Carroll takes swipe at former West Brom boss Steve Bruce ahead of Reading clash

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on April 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carroll, 33, was brought to the Baggies in January by former boss Valerien Ismael - after big money signing Daryl Dike suffered an injury.

The ex-England forward had only been at the club a number of weeks when Ismael was replaced by Bruce - and despite featuring under the manager he played for at Newcastle, Carroll was informed that he wouldn't be handed a new contract at the end of the season.

After three goals in 15 games for Albion he departed - and has now returned to Reading where he spent the early part of last season.

Speaking ahead of managerless Albion's trip to Berkshire this weekend - the forward has taken a pop at his former boss stating he believed his side would have picked up the victory had Bruce remained in charge.

He said: "It’s always sad to see people get the sack.

"Especially when we were guaranteed three points at the weekend. It is a shame but that’s football.

"You don’t get the results, it’s a business at the end of the day. That’s why you have to keep the lads together and work hard as a manager and get the lads working hard for you. Everyone is enjoying themselves."

Carroll was a popular figure at The Hawthorns during his brief stint - certainly among the fans with many believing they should have retained his services.

However, he returned to the Royals and has bagged once in four outings so far with the club with Paul Ince's side currently fifth.

On his former club, Carroll has backed them to get out of the relegation zone and push up the table.