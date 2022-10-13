Notification Settings

Ex-West Brom man Carl Hoefkens leads Club Brugge to Champions League last 16

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Former Albion defender Carl Hoefkens declared himself 'incredibly satisfied' after leading unfancied Club Brugge to the Champions League knockout stages.

Carl Hoefkens in his playing days up against Villa's Ashley Young

The Belgian club qualified from the group stages of the continent's elite competition for the first time in their history.

The former Baggies right-back spent two seasons at The Hawthorns, between 2007 and 2009. His side secured qualification from Group B, which includes big-hitters Atletico Madrid, Porto as well as German side Leverkusen – with two games to spare, after four clean sheets from four outings.

"I am very satisfied that we are no longer playing like a team that is not 100 per cent in place in the Champions League," said Hoefkens, whose 10-man Brugge drew 0-0 in Madrid on Wednesday.

"We play in a dominant way and really dare to take our chances.

"In that way, results like this are possible.

"The team spirit within this club is amazing, I am incredibly satisfied with that."

Hoefkens, 44, made 62 appearances during his two years at Albion having signed from Stoke in a £750,000 deal in 2007. He made 42 Championship appearances in the 2007/08 promotion-winning season under Tony Mowbray.

Hoefkens retired from playing in 2016 and returned to Brugge's staff in 2018. He became head coach in May this year.

