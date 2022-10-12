The rookies: The up and coming contenders linked to West Brom hotseat

Liam Rosenior (AMA)

The betting odds are currently littered with familiar faces - but there are also a growing number of younger managers rumoured to be in the running for the vacant position.

And it is understood that Albion could look for a younger manager who is on the way up and who, while ideally achieving positive results in the short-term, can settle the club down and provide a platform to rebuild over the years to come – rather than provide a short-term fix to a side in the Championship drop zone.

There are a number of candidates that have been talked about that could fit that bill - and a number of them are rookie managers in their first year as a senior boss, or coaches yet to be given a shot as a first team manager.

Here is a glance at some of the names on people's lips:

Liam Rosenior

The former full back has been a familiar face in and around the Championship for a number of years, as a player, Sky Sports pundit and more recently a coach.

After a coaching spell with Brighton, he moved to Derby County and worked in Philip Cocu's backroom team.

Following the Dutchman's departure, he was made assistant boss to replacement Wayne Rooney and the pair tried, but fell short of keeping Derby, who had suffered a points deduction, in the league.

Rooney left and Rosenior was put in an interim manager role as the club looked for a permanent boss.

He won seven of his 12 games in charge - but departed the Rams when new boss Paul Warne arrived from Rotherham United.

Michael Carrick

Probably one of the most high profile names on the list who is yet to manage.

Carrick, most known as a multiple title winning midfielder for Manchester United and England, is said to be keen on taking his first steps into management.

Since retirement, he worked on the coaching staff at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - before leaving the club after an interim spell in charge.

He won two of his three games - and is now looking for his first managerial role.

Earlier this week he was said to be having talks with Middlesbrough but that move is now off according to reports.

Anthony Barry

Barry is certainly one of the least known names on the list of potential candidates - but he has pedigree as a coach.

A former midfielder for Fleetwood, Forest Green and Accrington Stanley, Barry moved into coaching after retirement and worked alongside Paul Cook at Wigan for three years.

He caught the eye of Chelsea as he joined the former Premier League champions as first team coach - and he coupled that role as a coach with Stephen Kenny in the Republic of Ireland set up.

Then in February his international commitments moved to Belgium, where he is now a coach for the national side alongside his club position.

Duncan Ferguson

Another how profile former player who has now been linked with a number of vacant jobs.

He started coaching under David Moyes at Everton and was there until this year - and has had two spells as an interim boss.

In the first four game stint he won once and drew three games and last year prior to Frank Lampard's appointment - he took charge of a single game.

John Terry

Another of the big names who is yet to land a first team managerial position - despite having his name linked with jobs.

Terry moved into coaching bacl in 2018 as assistant head coach to Dean Smith at Aston Villa - and played a hand in leading them back to the Premier League.

In 2022, he joined Chelsea in a coaching consultancy role.

Steven Schumacher

The ex Everton trainee has over 400 career appearances to his name and first moved into coaching at the Toffees' academy.

In management, he served as caretaker at Southport before becoming first team coach at Bury.

Then in 2019, Ryan Lowe took the former midfielder with him to Plymouth Argyle as his assistant manager.

After Lowe left for Preston in 2021 - Schumacher then stepped into the role himself and he currently has the Pilgrims top of League One.

Enzo Maresca

The former Albion playmaker has been linked with the club a number of times since moving into coaching.

He is still loved by the Baggies fans as his performances in the late 90s lit up The Hawthorns.

Assistant manager roles in Italy and Spain were followed by a spell as number two at West Ham.

After coaching Man City's under 23s he then became manager of Parma but was dismissed after four wins in 14 games.

Now he is part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City.

Kieran McKenna

Another who has enjoyed a good start to life in the hotseat - McKenna cut his teeth as a coach at Manchester United.

The young coach was once a promising youth player at Spurs who had also represented his country at youth level but a hip injury ended his career.

He moved into coaching at the London club - before becoming manager of United's under 18s.

McKenna then became assistant and worked under a number of managers, including Ralf Rangnick - before Ipswich Town came calling.