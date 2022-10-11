Right or wrong call?: Every West Brom managerial decision under Guochuan Lai

Some of the West Brom managers appointed under Lai's ownership

The lifespan of manager at The Hawthorns fails to stretch longer than two years - and since Guochuan Lai took over the club in 2016 - he has gone through eight managers is on the lookout for his ninth.

That will be eight managers in just over six years. Decision making at the club, both on and off the pitch has been called into question and the spotlight on those at the top getting more intense given Albion's current positions.

A lot of those decisions have been on managers. Some have been right, but some have also been wrong.

Jonny Drury looks at all the managers sacked and appointed under Lai's reign and whether the right call was made:

Tony Pulis

Appointment: N/A

Sacking: Yes

The appointment of Pulis came under the watch of Jeremy Peace - and despite keeping Albion in the top flight many fans have their opinions on his time at the club.

Pulis had two respectable finishes with Albion but the 2017/18 season started badly and Lai decided to pull the trigger.

It was his first sacking as Albion owner. Was it right? The majority would say yes - but if they saw the replacement coming in and with the benefit of hindsight they may have changed their mind.

Alan Pardew

Appointment: No

Sacking: Yes

Uninspiring - much like the latest Albion manager who has just gone.

Pardew came with a reputation. He did well for a period at Newcastle - but he struggled in the job after and came to Albion as really the last chance saloon in England.

He beat a full strength Liverpool in an FA Cup thriller - but that didn't help his record with three wins in 21.

Coupled with taxi gate - his tenure as boss was truly up their with one of the worst appointments in the club's history.

Darren Moore

Appointment: Yes

Sacking: No

Moore is an interesting one and I am sure many fans will agree.

The cult hero almost pulled off he impossible after Pardew went - and was inches from keeping Albion up against the odds.

The club had a decision to make then - get rid and bring in someone else, or stick.

They stuck and for the most part it was a good decision - and it brought a feel good factor that was slowly evaporating at the club.

Some fans argue Albion were on the slide when Moore got the sack - but they were in fourth place and there is an argument they would have finished in the play offs.

But, it probably should have been automatic promotion given the amount of goals the front line scored that season.

Jimmy Shan

Appointment: Yes

Departure: Yes

Shan was handed the task of taking Albion for the last 12 games and getting them up.

It was a tall order for someone with a respected reputation as a coach but no managerial experience.

He only lost four from 12 but Albion were beaten by Villa in the play-offs and Shan moved on.

Difficult times in non-league followed before he reunited with Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

A good coach but was put in a tricky position.

Slaven Bilic

Appointment: Yes

Sacking: No

A brilliant capture from Albion. Bilic, despite struggling at the end, had done well at West Ham and with the Croatian national team.

It was a coup for a side to attract him to the Championship at the time.

He signed relatively unknown players - with a handful turning out to be top drawer for the level.

A two year project was completed in one as Bilic took Albion back to the top flight after a two year absence. Albion crawled over the line after the Covid-19 restart - but they got there.

Bilic suffered some difficult loses - but a draw at champions Man City seemed to be a turning point. Less than half an hour after the game though it emerged Bilic was to be sacked.

The worst sacking decision of Lai's reign? Probably. The team were playing for Bilic - and they might not have stayed up, but I doubt they'd be in their current position if he had stayed.

Sam Allardyce

Appointment: Yes

Departure: No

The appointment was really the only one Albion could have made in that situation.

They needed a survival specialist and Big Sam was one of the last standing - but even this proved a step too far.

The early results as he tried to change things cost him. Heavy defeats to Arsenal and Leeds at home were very costly.

It turned after January and they almost survived - but it is fine margins and it wasn't to be.

On Big Sam going, it could be controversial but with what he had, and what he would probably bring in - I think Albion could have got an immediate response to come straight back up.

Valerien Ismael

Appointment: No

Sacking: Yes

From day one I thought it was strange to go all in, big compensation on Big Val, someone who had just kept Barnsley up.

But, after ten games it looked like it could be a good move.

The football wasn't great but they were winning games - but when that stopped then things quickly turned.

Rumours surfaced as early as November that Val could go - but he soldiered on. But the football wasn't great to watch.

It finally came to a head against Millwall, with fans throwing objects onto the pitch in the away end.

If anything, yes the sacking decision was right - but did it come too late? Probably.

Steve Bruce

Appointment: No

Sacking: Yes

At the time I said, Bruce isn't the right answer or the wrong one.

It wasn't inspiring that is for sure - and it never really became inspiring.

Things picked up towards the end of last season - but despite a good summer in the window results didn't get better.